    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Puzhu Twitter Review: Did Mammootty's OTT Debut Impress The Audience?

      By
      |

      Puzhu, the most-awaited project that features Mammootty as the central character, has finally premiered on Sony LIV. The project, which features Parathy Thiruvothu in a pivotal role, is helmed by newcomer Ratheena. Puzhu, which is with the deep-rooted societal conditioning, caste differentiation, and many other relevant problematic aspects of the society.

      Mammootty, the leading man has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews for his performance in Puzhu which is simply spectacular. The megastar is also being applauded for the bold career choices he makes, and his willingness to constantly rediscover himself even at the age of 70. The Ratheena directorial, on the other hand, is getting mixed to positive responses.

      Puzhu Movie Review: Mammootty's Stellar Performance Is The Heart & Soul Of This Haunting Film!Puzhu Movie Review: Mammootty's Stellar Performance Is The Heart & Soul Of This Haunting Film!

      Here is what the audiences feel about Mammootty's Puzhu. Have a look...

      Puzhu: Mammootty Opens Up About His Character In The Ratheena DirectorialPuzhu: Mammootty Opens Up About His Character In The Ratheena Directorial

      Puzhu Twitter Review: Did Mammoottys OTT Debut Impress The Audience? | Puzhu Review | Puzhu Review And Rating

      The project features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Malavika Menon, and so on essay the supporting roles. The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the DOP. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. Puzhu is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan and S George, under the banners Wayfarer Films and CynCill Celluloid.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X