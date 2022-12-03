Malayalam Actor Kochu Preman AKA KS Prem Kumar Passes Away At 68!

Kochu
Preman,
a
popular
Malayalam
actor,
who
acted
in
more
than
250
films
died
on
December
3
in
Thiruvananthapuram.
He
breathed
his
last
at
an
age
of
68
years
while
undergoing
health
treatment
at
a
private
hospital
for
respiratory
illness.
Preman,
born
in
1955
as
KS
Prem
Kumar
was
educated
in
Thiruvananthapuram
and
finished
his
graduation
from
his
hometown
before
venturing
into
stage
theatre.
He
slowly
climbed
the
ladder
to
mainstream
cinema
and
debuted
with
Ezhu
Nirangal
in
1979.
He
played
prominent
character
artist
roles
and
comedy
characters
in
several
films
and
re-entered
the
industry
in
1996
with
Dilliwala
Rajakumara.
His
last
film
was
Oru
Pappadavada
Premam
in
2021.
Before
making
it
big
on
the
silver
screen,
Preman
worked
in
theatre
with
Kalidasa
Kalakendram,
Kerala
Theatres,
and
Sanghachethana.
He
was
survived
by
his
wife,
yesteryear
actress
Girija
Preman,
and
son
PG
Harikrishnan.