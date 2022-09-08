Rorschach Trailer Review: Mammootty-Nisam Basheer Promise An Intense Mystery Thriller

The highly anticipated official trailer of Rorschach, the Mammootty starrer was released on the megastar's 71st birthday. Rorschach, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, marks Mammootty's first collaboration with young filmmaker Nisam Basheer. From the highly promising trailer, it is evident that the movie is going to be an intense film with a hint of mystery.

Rorschach trailer hints that the film revolves around a small town in Kerala, which witnesses a turn of events after an NRI man named Luke Antony (Mammootty) comes to live there. Before introducing Mammootty's character, the trailer opens with the shot of a tomb with the name 'Luke Antony' written on it, thus hinting that there is more than what meets the eye.

Watch Rorschach trailer here!

Just like in the making video, Mammootty's face is not completely shown in the Rorschach trailer. While the villagers opine that Luke Antony is a fraud and is up to something, the trailer hints that they also witness a death, which completely confuses both them and the police. Later, Rorschach trailer showcases some intense action sequences and ends with Mammootty sitting in an empty room with a mask on his face.

As always, Mammootty absolutely excels in the trailer despite not his face being only shown in glimpses. The megastar has once again experimented with his sound modulation and his dialogue delivery is simply spine-chilling. From the trailer, it is evident that the veteran actor is once again experimenting with his character in the Nisam Basheer directorial.

Rorschach is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Asif Ali is reportedly making an extended cameo appearance in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Grace Antony, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nasser, and others. Anantha Krishnan is the DOP and Midhun Mukundan composes the music. Rorschach has been slated to get a theatrical release by the end of September 2022.