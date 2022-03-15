Salute OTT Release Date And Time On SonyLIV: Here's What You Should Know!

Dulquer Salmaan's fourth post-pandemic release Salute has become the latest to join the OTT bandwagon. Directed by celebrated director Rosshan Andrrews, the film will release exclusively on SonyLIV on March 18, 2022. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that the cop drama will start streaming on the popular platform from 9 pm onwards. Salute will be releasing in 5 languages-Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Earlier, announcing the film's OTT release, SonyLIV had tweeted, "Dulquer Salmaan as SI Aravind Karnakaran will take charge on Sony LIV from March 18! The investigative thriller Salute will be streaming on SonyLIV in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada."

The crime thriller has been backed by Dulquer's banner Wayfarer Films. The film was pushed from its theatrical release on January 14, owing to the pandemic. Announcing the big news through Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay."

Ever since the announcement, the leading man has been sharing sneak-peeks of the film, which clearly evinces how gripping Salute is going to be. The film has Aslam K Purayil as the cinematographer while A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing department. Jakes Bejoy has composed songs and background score for the entertainer. Notably, music director Santhosh Narayanan was first signed to compose music for Salute but was later replaced by Bejoy, owing to reasons best known to the team.

On a related note, Dulquer was previously seen in Hey Sinamika opposite Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. His most anticipated film Kurup had also been released post the pandemic. His production venture Maniyarayile Ashokan had him playing a cameo role. Up next, he will be seen being a part of Chup: Revenge of the Artist and a yet-to-be-titled film of Hanu Raghavapudi.