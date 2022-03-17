Salute Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews's Cop Film Gets A Thumbs Up From The Audience!
Salute, the cop drama that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has finally released on Sony LIV. The highly anticipated project, which was originally planned as a theatrical release, went the OTT way owing to the pandemic. Salute, which marked the first collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrrews, has impressed both the audiences and critics.
The cop drama, which is written by the National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, revolves around the journey of a young policeman who is new to the force. Aravind Karunakaran (Dulquer Salmaan) idolizes his elder brother, senior police officer Ajith Karunakaran (Manoj K Jayan), which paves his way to the police force. But, the investigation of a double murder case creates a rift between the siblings.
Here's what the audiences feel about Salute. Have a look...
#Salute Investigation thriller slow-paced good crime drama #RosshanAndrrews Direction 👏#BobbySanjay 👏— Aneesh (@Aneesh_98) March 17, 2022
All other leading actors handled their characters👏 Excellent performance by @dulQuer #ManojKJayan @DianaPenty
Dop and Background score👏@JxBe 👏#SaluteOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/uWCT2sJJyD
#Salute A Slow Burning Thriller With Some Drama ... ❤️— Vicky Ser 👊 (@Vicky23221058) March 17, 2022
Perfect Option For Crime Thriller Fans 💥
An Above Avg Stuff 👌#SaluteOnSonyLIV @dulQuer
#SaluteOnSonyLIV#salute 💪🏻— Sonia (@Sonia98537647) March 17, 2022
For me it's a Slow paced realistic crime drama❤️👍🏻.An Above average movie experience from #DQ And #RoshanAndrews.#DulquerSalmaan#dulquer https://t.co/1jb7H8C79Z pic.twitter.com/Y5Z6ewjzcY
A typical #RosshanAndrrews plot twist in the final act of the movie as DQ reaches close to solve the mystery is the banger making it a great film. @dulQuer acts as a smart and stylish cop. Highly recommended. #Salute#SaluteOnSonyLIVInternational #SaluteOnSonyLIV #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/OCkrXVOGuV— Clince Jose (@ClinceJose2) March 17, 2022
Watched #Salute— SANJO (@sanjoshelby) March 17, 2022
Really enjoyed it,always liked these kinds of crime/drama. There is no songs or unwanted romance here,which is really good,keeps the flow of the movie intact. #SaluteOnSonyLIV
A good Slow paced thriller with all the aspects . !!— Mist.ᎪᏒ³⁵⁷ 😎 (@antonyRainz) March 17, 2022
Story , Dop 👌 worth it !! Kudos to .@dulQuer #RoshanAndrews @DQsWayfarerFilm and team #Salute 👏 !!#DulquerSalmaan #SaluteOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/hFrk5CV4Zm
#Salute - A good mystery investigation thriller. #DulquerSalmaan as Arvind Karunakaran is superb. Movie succeded in keeping the thrill in unfolding the mystery till the end. Good performance from all artists. Making felt average.— Shalini R (@shalinir__) March 17, 2022
Verdict : GOOD
Diana Penty, the renowned Bollywood actress has made her Malayalam debut with Salute. She has appeared in the role of Aravind Karunakaran's girlfriend, who becomes his only support during the solo investigation. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial features a stellar star cast including Indrans, Alencier Ley Lopez, Binu Pappu, Sudheer Karamana, Boban Aalummodan, Vijayakumar, Deepak Parambol, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saniya Iyappan, and others in the supporting roles.