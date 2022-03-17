Salute Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews's Cop Film Gets A Thumbs Up From The Audience!

Salute, the cop drama that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has finally released on Sony LIV. The highly anticipated project, which was originally planned as a theatrical release, went the OTT way owing to the pandemic. Salute, which marked the first collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrrews, has impressed both the audiences and critics.

The cop drama, which is written by the National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, revolves around the journey of a young policeman who is new to the force. Aravind Karunakaran (Dulquer Salmaan) idolizes his elder brother, senior police officer Ajith Karunakaran (Manoj K Jayan), which paves his way to the police force. But, the investigation of a double murder case creates a rift between the siblings.

Here's what the audiences feel about Salute. Have a look...

#Salute A Slow Burning Thriller With Some Drama ... ❤️



Perfect Option For Crime Thriller Fans 💥



A Slow Burning Thriller With Some Drama. Perfect Option For Crime Thriller Fans. An Above Avg Stuff

A typical plot twist in the final act of the movie as DQ reaches close to solve the mystery is the banger making it a great film. Acts as a smart and stylish cop. Highly recommended.

Watched #Salute

Really enjoyed it, always liked these kinds of crime/drama. There is no songs or unwanted romance here, which is really good, keeps the flow of the movie intact.

#Salute - A good mystery investigation thriller. #DulquerSalmaan as Arvind Karunakaran is superb. Movie succeded in keeping the thrill in unfolding the mystery till the end. Good performance from all artists. Making felt average.



Verdict : GOOD — Shalini R (@shalinir__) March 17, 2022

Diana Penty, the renowned Bollywood actress has made her Malayalam debut with Salute. She has appeared in the role of Aravind Karunakaran's girlfriend, who becomes his only support during the solo investigation. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial features a stellar star cast including Indrans, Alencier Ley Lopez, Binu Pappu, Sudheer Karamana, Boban Aalummodan, Vijayakumar, Deepak Parambol, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saniya Iyappan, and others in the supporting roles.