Screenwriter John Paul Passes Away Aged 72

Noted screenwriter and social activist John Paul, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for various illnesses including respiratory disease breathed his last on Saturday (April 23) at a private hospital in Kerala. He was 72.

According to reports, he had been under treatment for more than two months. Recently, the screenwriter made headlines after his friends and well-wishers came up with a social media post requesting financial help for his treatment. Following this, the Kerala state government granted Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the treatment of the Chamayam screenwriter.

Paul started off his cinematic career with the 1980 film Chamaram directed by Bharathan. He went on to be a part of several hit films including Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Sagaram Santham, Rachana, Kathodu Kathoram, Malooty, Chamayam, Aksharam among many others.

His last project was Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal helmed by Kamal which released in 2019.