    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Screenwriter John Paul Passes Away Aged 72

      By
      |

      Noted screenwriter and social activist John Paul, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for various illnesses including respiratory disease breathed his last on Saturday (April 23) at a private hospital in Kerala. He was 72.

      John Paul

      According to reports, he had been under treatment for more than two months. Recently, the screenwriter made headlines after his friends and well-wishers came up with a social media post requesting financial help for his treatment. Following this, the Kerala state government granted Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the treatment of the Chamayam screenwriter.

      John Paul

      Paul started off his cinematic career with the 1980 film Chamaram directed by Bharathan. He went on to be a part of several hit films including Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Sagaram Santham, Rachana, Kathodu Kathoram, Malooty, Chamayam, Aksharam among many others.

      His last project was Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal helmed by Kamal which released in 2019.

      Comments
      Read more about: john paul malayalam mollywood
      Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 13:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X