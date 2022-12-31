Shamna Kasim Announces Pregnancy: Releases Special ‘Mom To Be’ Celebration Video!

Shamna Kasim announces happy news about her preganancy in her official YouTube Channel 'MySelf Chinnaaty'. Her husband Shanid has gifted her a luxury house worth Rs 25 crore recently and it grabbed everyone's attention.

Actress Shamna Kasim popularly known by her screen name Poorna. Poorna is acting in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She got married to Dubai-based businessman Shanid Asif Ali of JBS Group of Companies on October 24, 2022. The current latest topic is that Poorna has happy announcement about her pregnancy. It is important to note that she received lavish and expensive gifts from her husband during the wedding.

According to reports, Shanid graced the wedding ceremony by showering Shamna with lavish gifts. If these reports are true, Poorna's gifts include 2700 grams of gold. The price of this gold is said to be Rs.1.30 crore. The list does not end here. It is also revealed that Shanid has gifted her a luxury house worth Rs 25 crore. Along with this, Shanid has also given her a brand new car and shares in some of his companies. According to reports, the total value of these assets is Rs 30 crore.

In the year 2020, a gang tried to involve Poorna in gold smuggling. Later, they planned to kidnap her and extort money on the pretense of marriage.

The police, after investigating the complaint filed by Poorna's mother, arrested 10 members of the gang. The case against them was pending in the Ernakulam Principal District Sessions Court. The court has ordered to produce all the accused in person on December 12. In such a controversial situation, Poorna got married to Dubai businessman Asif Ali last month.



The United Arab Emirates has been honoring many people from the Indian film industry with golden visas. Accordingly, Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Urvashi Rautala and many others have got this visa. Following this, many people from South India including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Parthiban, Meera Jasmine, Trisha, Amalapal, Lakshmi Roy, Kajal Aggarwal, Pranita, Andrea have been granted this golden visa. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Meena, Venkat Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Kamal Haasan and Bhavana have recently received this visa. In this case, the United Arab Emirates has honored Vikram, the leading actor of the Tamil film industry, with a golden visa. It was presented by actress Poorna and her husband Shanid Asif Ali. Poorna shared this photo on her social media page earlier.

In this situation, Poorna's video announcement about her pregnancy is getting viral on social media now. She made a beautiful video with her parents and relatives around her. They are enjoying the moment with a cake cutting ceremony.