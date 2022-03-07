Siddique's Son Shaheen Gets Engaged To Amrita Das, See Pictures

Mollywood actor Siddique's son Shaheen Siddique will soon tie the knot with Amrita Das. Ahead of the wedding, the family arranged a grand engagement ceremony on February 22 in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

To share the news of his big day with fans and followers, the young actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "On 22.2.22, @dr.amrutha_das and I celebrated our first step to union, and we are deeply obliged to all our dear ones who have been with us throughout the day. We are sharing those cherished moments of ours with yours...seeking your blessings as we begin our journey of togetherness."

Along with the post, he shared a few breathtaking pictures of himself with the love of his life taken during the ceremony. Notably, Shaheen's fiancée is a doctor by profession. In another post, he shared how he and Amrita were overwhelmed by the beautiful moment they celebrated with their near and dear ones. He said, "The best part of our ring exchange ceremony was the intimate, simple and perfect space. A hefty thanks to both our families and the team who helped us make this happen in a short notice amidst this pandemic situation. We both are still overwhelmed by the magic of this moment."

Well, in the pictures, the duo can be seen all smiles as they wear alike toned outfits. Amrita looked like a dream in a beautifully embroidered beige lehenga, while Shaheen chose a double-layered kurta.

On the work front, Shaheen made his debut with the 2015 Mammootty-starrer Pathemari. He has also been a part of hit films like Kasaba, Take Off, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Vijay Superum Pouranmiyum and so on. He was previously seen in the 2019 film Mr & Ms Rowdy.