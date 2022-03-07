Siddique's Son Shaheen Gets Engaged To Amrita Das, See Pictures
Mollywood actor Siddique's son Shaheen Siddique will soon tie the knot with Amrita Das. Ahead of the wedding, the family arranged a grand engagement ceremony on February 22 in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.
To share the news of his big day with fans and followers, the young actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "On 22.2.22, @dr.amrutha_das and I celebrated our first step to union, and we are deeply obliged to all our dear ones who have been with us throughout the day. We are sharing those cherished moments of ours with yours...seeking your blessings as we begin our journey of togetherness."
Along
with
the
post,
he
shared
a
few
breathtaking
pictures
of
himself
with
the
love
of
his
life
taken
during
the
ceremony.
Notably,
Shaheen's
fiancée
is
a
doctor
by
profession.
In
another
post,
he
shared
how
he
and
Amrita
were
overwhelmed
by
the
beautiful
moment
they
celebrated
with
their
near
and
dear
ones.
He
said,
"The
best
part
of
our
ring
exchange
ceremony
was
the
intimate,
simple
and
perfect
space.
A
hefty
thanks
to
both
our
families
and
the
team
who
helped
us
make
this
happen
in
a
short
notice
amidst
this
pandemic
situation.
We
both
are
still
overwhelmed
by
the
magic
of
this
moment."
Well, in the pictures, the duo can be seen all smiles as they wear alike toned outfits. Amrita looked like a dream in a beautifully embroidered beige lehenga, while Shaheen chose a double-layered kurta.
On the work front, Shaheen made his debut with the 2015 Mammootty-starrer Pathemari. He has also been a part of hit films like Kasaba, Take Off, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Vijay Superum Pouranmiyum and so on. He was previously seen in the 2019 film Mr & Ms Rowdy.