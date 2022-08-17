SIIMA Awards 2021 Nominations List For Malayalam: Minnal Murali, Kurup Top The List!

SIIMA
Awards
2021,
the
prestigious
film
awards
of
South
Indian
cinema
will
be
held
in
Bengaluru,
this
September.
The
highly
anticipated
SIIMA
2021
nominations
list
was
announced
on
Wednesday
(August
17,
2022).
When
it
comes
to
the
Malayalam
nominations,
Minnal
Murali
and
Kurup
have
topped
the
list
with
the
maximum
number
of
entries.
Minnal
Murali,
the
fantasy
superhero
film
that
featured
Tovino
Thomas
in
the
lead
role,
is
leading
SIIMA
2021
nominations
for
Malayalam
with
a
whopping
10
nominations
in
various
categories.
The
film,
which
is
helmed
by
Basil
Joseph,
had
a
direct
OTT
release
on
Netflix.
Kurup,
the
autobiographical
drama
that
featured
Dulquer
Salmaan
in
the
titular
role,
is
in
the
second
position
with
8
nominations.
The
third
and
fourth
positions
are
acquired
by
two
Fahadh
Faasil
starrers-
the
political
thriller
Malik
and
the
psychological
drama
Joji.
Both
the
Mahesh
Narayanan
directorial
and
Dileesh
Pothan
film,
which
had
direct
OTT
releases
on
Amazon
Prime
Video,
have
earned
6
entries
each
in
the
SIIMA
Awards
2021
nominations
for
Malayalam.