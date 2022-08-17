SIIMA Awards 2021 Nominations List For Malayalam: Minnal Murali, Kurup Top The List!

SIIMA Awards 2021, the prestigious film awards of South Indian cinema will be held in Bengaluru, this September. The highly anticipated SIIMA 2021 nominations list was announced on Wednesday (August 17, 2022). When it comes to the Malayalam nominations, Minnal Murali and Kurup have topped the list with the maximum number of entries.

Minnal Murali, the fantasy superhero film that featured Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is leading SIIMA 2021 nominations for Malayalam with a whopping 10 nominations in various categories. The film, which is helmed by Basil Joseph, had a direct OTT release on Netflix. Kurup, the autobiographical drama that featured Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, is in the second position with 8 nominations.

The third and fourth positions are acquired by two Fahadh Faasil starrers- the political thriller Malik and the psychological drama Joji. Both the Mahesh Narayanan directorial and Dileesh Pothan film, which had direct OTT releases on Amazon Prime Video, have earned 6 entries each in the SIIMA Awards 2021 nominations for Malayalam.