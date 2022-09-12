SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List Malayalam: Tovino Thomas, Biju Menon, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Grab Trophies
SIIMA organized the tenth edition of its award ceremony, for the year 2021, this weekend (September 10, and 11). The award winners have been mentioned on social media. Let's take a look at the names of the winners.
Best
Actor
in
a
lead
role
-
Tovino
Thomas
for
Minnal
Murali
Best Actress in a lead role - Aishwarya Lekshmi for Kaanekaane
Best Actor in a lead role (Critics) - Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam
Best Actress in a lead role (Critics) - Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen (Accepted by Mahesh Narayanan)
Best Actor in a supporting role - Babu Raj for Joji
Best Actress in a supporting role - Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
Best Actor in a comedy role - Naslen K Gafoor for Home (Accepted by Host Shiva)
Best Actor in a negative role - Guru Somasundaram for Minnal Murali
Best Debutant Actor - Sanal Aman for Malik
Best Debutant Actress - Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nischayam
Best
Debutant
Director
-
Kaavya
Prakash
for
Vaanku
Best Director - Mahesh Narayanan for Malik
Best Cinematographer - Nimish Ravi for Kurup
Best Music Director - Bijibal Maniyil for Vellam
Best Playback Singer Male - Mithun Jayaraj for Uyire from Minnal Murali
Best Playback Singer Female - Sujatha Mohan for Neelambale from The Priest
Best Lyric Writer - Muhsin Parari for Bheemante Vazhi
Best
Film
-
Minnal
Murali
Best Debutant Producer - Friendly Productions for Vellam
Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George among others, was written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, directed by Basil Joseph, and produced by Sophia Paul. Sameer Thahir was the cinematographer and Livingston Mathew was the editor. The background score was composed by Sushin Shyam, and the songs were composed by Sushin and Shaan Rahman. The film was directly released on Netflix, due to the pandemic restrictions.
Malik starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, among others, was written, directed, and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, and produced by Anto Joseph. Sanu Varghese was the cinematographer. The film's music was composed by Sushin Shyam.