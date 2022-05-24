Singer Sangeetha Sajith Passes Away At 46

Famous South Indian singer Sangeetha Sajith passed away on May 22, 2022 due to kidney-related ailments. She was 46 and breathed her last at her sister's house in Thiruvananthapuram. For the unversed, she reportedly had been suffering from kidney issues and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Her funeral was held on Sunday evening at the Saanthi Kavadam crematorium in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. Let us tell you, the singer sang over 200 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Some of her hit songs are 'Thanneerai Kathalikkum' from Mr Romeo, 'Thalam Poyi Thappum' from Ayyappanum Koshiyum, 'Alare Govinda' from Kakkakuyil and many others.

Notably, Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and late actress Jayalalithaa had seen Sangeetha Sajith performing at the Tamil Nadu Government Film Awards ceremony. Impressed by her voice, she reportedly presented her with a gold necklace. Sangeetha sang her last song for Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Kuruthi.

May her soul rest in peace.