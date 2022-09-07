Thallumaala OTT Release Date And Time: Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film To Stream On Netflix

Thallumaala, the Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadardshan starrer emerged as a massive blockbuster. The movie, which is helmed by Khalid Rahman, won the hearts of audiences with its unique theme and quirky making style. As per the latest updates, Thallumaala is now gearing up for its grand OTT release on one of the most popular OTT platforms in the country, Netflix.

The sources close to the Tovino Thomas-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer have confirmed that the movie is releasing on Netflix, on September 11, Sunday. Thallumaala is expected to stream on Netflix from 12 AM on Sunday. The audiences who missed the film in theatres, and those who are waiting to watch it again, are excited with the new update regarding the film's OTT release.

On a related note, Thallumaala has now emerged as its leading man Tovino Thomas's biggest solo release. If the reports are to be believed, the Khalid Rahman directorial has made a total gross collection of over Rs. 45 Crore from the worldwide box office, within its lifetime run in theatres. Thallumaala has has reportedly done a total business of over Rs. 70 Crore while considering both the pre-release business, and box office collections.

Thallumaala, as its title suggests, revolves around a chain of 'Thallu' aka fights, that connects the two protagonists - Malavalan Wazim and Beepathu, played by Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan respectively. The Khalid Rahman directorial is a fun, eccentric film that is unapologetically 'over the top' in every aspect and even celebrates this quality of it.