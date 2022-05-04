Thallumala: Tovino Thomas & Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Kannil Pettole' Song Video Wins The Internet

Thallumala, the much-awaited upcoming project marks the first onscreen collaboration of the talented actors, Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The much-awaited first song of the project, which is directed by Khalid Rahman, was released on the special occasion of Eid 2022. The first single of Thallumala, 'Kannil Pettole' is now winning the internet.

The super cool number, which showcases the lead pair Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is composed by Vishnu Vijay. The song is sung by the composer himself, along with Irfana Hameed. Mu. Ri and Irfana Hameed herself have penned the lyrics for the peppy number. The biggest highlight of the song video is the performances of Tovino and Kalyani, who have shined with their dance moves.

Watch Kannil Pettole song video here:

Thallumala, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, features Tovino Thomas in the role of Manavalan Wazeem. Kalyani Priyadarshan, on the other hand, appears in the role of Beepaathu, a social media influencer. Shine Tom Chacko, the talented actor is reportedly playing a pivotal role in the Khalid Rahman directorial.

To the unversed, Thallumala was initially announced a couple of years back with Muhsin Parai as the director. Popular filmmaker Aashiq Abu was expected to produce the project. However, later it was revealed that the Tovino Thomas starrer will be bankrolled by Aashiq Usman, and Khalid Rahman has stepped into the director's shoes. Muhsin Parai has scripted the film along with Asraf Hamsa.