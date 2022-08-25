Theerppu Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Think About Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film

Theerppu, the social drama that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres today (August 25, 2022). The movie is helmed by Kammara Sambhavam fame director Rathish Ambat and scripted by Murali Gopy. Theerppu, which was originally made as a direct OTT film, took the route of theatrical release quite unexpectedly.

The Rathish Ambat directorial revolves around Abdulla Marakkar, Parameshwaran Potty, and Ram Kumar Nair, three childhood friends who share a troublesome past. Theerppu revolves around Abdullah, who is back in the lives of Parameshwaran and Ram with a revenge plan and executes it during a get-together. Parameshwaran and Ram Kumar's wives witness his actions, while a police officer named Kalyan Menon also later enters this scenario.

Here is what the Twitterati feel about Theerppu. Have a look...

Prithviraj Sukumaran played Abdulla Marakkar in Theerppu, which features Saiju Kurup and Vijay Babu in the roles of Parameshawaran Potty and Ram Kumar Nair, respectively. Isha Talwar appeared in the role of Ram Kumar's wife Mythili, while Hannah Reji Koshy played Parameshwaran's wife Prabha Nair. Indrajith Sukumaran, on the other hand, essays the role of Kalyan Menon, the cop.

From the reactions of audiences, it is evident that Theerppu was indeed an OTT material, that took an experimental route to the theatres. A group of audiences is heaping praises on the stellar performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup, and others. They are equally impressed with the socio-political perspectives discussed by director Rathish Ambat and writer Murali Gopy, along with a touch of dark comedy.

However, the others feel that Theerppu is a strictly average affair that was let down by its inconsistent writing and making. Well, it is obvious that the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is going to create quite a stir on social media and will kickstart a lot of discussions, after its OTT release.