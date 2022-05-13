Thuramukham: The Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Film To Release In June?

Thuramukham, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starrer has been under production for quite some time now. The period-political drama marks Nivin Pauly's first onscreen collaboration with National award-winning cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. If the reports are to be believed, Thuramukham is finally gearing up for a grand theatrical release this June.

The rumourmills suggest that the makers of the Nivin Pauly starrer are keen to release the film on June 3, 2022. Even though the project was slated to hit the theatres multiple times, it was delayed owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Thuramukham was later expected to hit the theatres in May 2022, but the project was delayed once again due to undisclosed reasons.

The Nivin Pauly fans and cine-goers are currently expressing their deep disappointment with the makers of Thuramukham for not actively promoting the film. Apart from the trailer and a few posters, there is absolutely no update on the Rajeev Ravi directorial which is being considered one of the most promising upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema.

According to leading man Nivin Pauly, Thuramukham is a film that has all chances to earn cult status in the coming years. The actor had mentioned that it is one of the most challenging films in his career so far and expressed his deep excitement about teaming with director Rajeev Ravi, in many of his interviews.

As reported earlier, Nivin Pauly is appearing in the role of Moidu, a port laborer who is based on Mattanchery in Thuramukham. The actor is said to be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the Rajeev Ravi directorial. The project features a stellar star cast including Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Darshana Rajendran, and others in the key roles. Thuramukham, which is the fourth directorial venture of cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi, is based on KM Chidambaram's popular play of the same name.