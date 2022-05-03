Thuramukham: The Nivin Pauly Starrer To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date?

Thuramukham, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starrer directed by Rajeev Ravi has been under production for a very long time. The project, which marks the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly and Rajeev Ravi is unarguably one of the most-awaited films in Malayalam cinema. As per the reports, Thuramukham has finally got a release date.

According to the rumourmills, the much-awaited political thriller has been slated to hit the theatres on May 19, Thursday. However, both the leading man Nivin Pauly and the makers of Thuramukham have not confirmed the release date officially yet. Even though the team was expected to reveal the release date on May 1, Sunday, they just released a new poster of the film.

The fans of Nivin Pauly and cine-goers are surprised by the reports regarding a May release, as the makers have not kickstarted the promotions of Thuramukham yet. The lack of effective marketing for such a prestigious film has not gone well with the film fanatics, who have been raising their concerns over the project on social media platforms.

As reported earlier, Nivin Pauly is appearing in the role of Moidu, a port laborer who is based on Mattanchery in Thuramukham. The actor is said to be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the Rajeev Ravi directorial. The official posters of the political thriller, which revealed the leading man's intense look for the movie, had gone viral on social media.