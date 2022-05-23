Thuramukham Trailer Is Out: Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Film To Release On June 3

Thuramukham, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starrer is now garnering the attention of netizens with its official trailer. The highly anticipated trailer of the Rajeev Ravi directorial was released on May 22, Sunday, through the official social media handles of the cast and crew. It is also confirmed that Thuramukham is hitting the theatres on June 3, Friday.

The 2 minutes long trailer of the Nivin Pauly starrer hints that the film is a period political thriller that is set in Mattanchery of Kochi in different time periods. Thuramukham primarily revolves around the struggles of fishermen's community, their fight against the Chaappa (tax) system, and the formation of the first labourer's union of the locality.

From the trailer, it is evident that Thuramukham travels through different timelines, which are represented through different colour palettes. Director-cinematographer Rajeev Ravi is definitely going to treat his viewers with the stunning visualisation in this film. The growth of Nivin Pauly's character from a carefree young man (in his signature style) to a powerful person is also shown in glimpses in the trailer.

Watch Thuramukham trailer here:

Along with Nivin, a supremely talented star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, Darshana Rajendran, and others make their appearances in the trailer. Especially Indrajith and Joju, who are supposed to be playing characters from a different era, look simply powerful. Poornima appears in a never-seen-before avatar, while Nimisha's character looks like she belongs to the same world as her character from Malik.

Thuramukham, which is scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, marks Rajeev Ravi's comeback to filmmaking after a very long gap. The movie, which started rolling in 2019, was delayed due to the pandemic waves and budget issues. The period drama is expected to bring back Nivin Pauly to his form, after a series of duds.