Top Josh Malayalam Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet Session With 'Major' Star Adivi Sesh

Josh, India's leading short video app, has been capturing the audience's hearts with its smashing viral content available in multiple languages and genres. At the same time, it is also the perfect platform for budding content creators to tap into their creativity and introduce their talent to the world.

Besides all these things, Josh is also known for treating its influencers with starry surprises. Recently, the desi app organised a meet-and-greet session with Telugu star Adivi Sesh who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming multilingual film Major. The much anticipated film is a biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Have a look at Anju Narendran's Instagram page

Three content creators from the Josh Malayalam community, Anju Narendran and twin creators, Chinnuponnu got an opportunity to meet Adivi Sesh. Besides some freewheel chat, the latter also indulged them with selfies and pictures.

Have a look at Chinnuponnu Twins' Instagram page

The event took place at Crowne Plaza in Kochi on May 28. Known for films like Kshanam, Goodachari and Evaru, Adivi Sesh is a popular name in the Telugu Film Industry.

