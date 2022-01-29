Tovino Thomas Pens Down A Heartfelt Note As He Completes A Decade In Showbiz, Says ‘My Life Has Changed’

Tovino Thomas is basking in the glory of the phenomenal success of his superhero film Minnal Murali that recently released on Netflix. The highly ambitious project directed by Basil Joseph has surely expanded the leading man's fanbase adding more responsibilities to his shoulders as one of the top Mollywood actors.

Well, the star has also completed a decade of his cinematic journey and to mark the occasion, he shared a heartfelt note on his social media handles reminiscing the first day (January 28) he stood before the camera and projects he had been a part of. "10 years ago, on this exact day, I stood in front of a movie camera for the very first time. 10 years and a whole lot of movies and characters have passed. Today, my life has changed, Cinema has changed and so many things are different but, my excitement and love for cinema has only grown every single day. I am aware that there is always scope for improvement. There is always space to make it better. I also know that I am willing to put in what it takes to get better every single day", Tovino wrote.

He further expressed gratitude to each one of them who had been a part of his incredible journey. Sharing that he can't wait to put up a similar post in another ten years, he added, "I am taking a moment of gratitude to thank every single person, no matter how big or small, who in some way or the other has been part of my journey. It has been one heck of a ride and I wouldn't want it any other way. I am excited for all the projects to come, all the learning that I will get to do and all the challenges I will get to take up. I can't wait to put up a post like this in another 10 years too 😉 Thank you for all the love."

Tovino made his acting debut in 2012 with Prabhuvinte Makkal. He then followed it up with successful ventures like Forensic, Luca, Lucifer, Uyare, Godha, Mayanadhi and his latest film Minnal Murali among others. Apart from Malayalam, the actor has also been a part of the Kollywood film industry.