Vaashi Twitter Review: Did Keerthy Suresh-Tovino Thomas's Film Impress The Audiences?

Vaashi, the highly anticipated courtroom drama that features Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which is helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, marks the first onscreen collaboration of Keerthy and Tovino. Vaashi is bankrolled by Suresh Kumar, under the popular banner Revathy Kalamandir.

Tovino Thomas is playing the role of Adv. Ebin Mathew in the movie, that features Keerthy Suresh as Adv. Madhavi Mohan. Vaashi reportedly depicts how a court case changes the equation between two young lawyers, who share a deep personal bond. The Vishnu G Raghav directorial marks Keerthy Suresh's comeback to Malayalam cinema in a lead role, after a very long gap.

Here is what the audiences feel about Vaashi. Have a look...

According to Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh, Vaashi discusses much more than a professional clash between two young lawyers. In a recent promotional interview, the lead pair had revealed that director Vishnu G Raghav asked them to not take inspiration from any celebrated lawyer characters of Malayalam cinema, as this film is realistic. Both Tovino and Keerthy believe that Vaashi will be widely discussed in the upcoming days, as it deals with a highly relevant topic.

The project is scripted by director Vishnu G Raghav himself. Neil D'Cunha is the director of photography. Kailas Menon has composed the songs and original score. Vaashi features an extensive star cast including Nandu, Baiju Santhosh, Anu Mohan, Kottayam Ramesh, producer Suresh Kumar, Rony David Raj, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Maya Menon, Sreelakshmi, Maya Vishwanath, Arya, RJ Raghu, and others in the supporting roles.