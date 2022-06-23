Vijay Babu Granted Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Read Details Inside

Vijay Babu was granted anticipatory bail in a rape case filed against him by a young actress. The Kerala high court granted anticipatory bail to the actor-producer on Wednesday under conditions. Justice Bechu Kurian, while granting the bail, directed Vijay Babu to appear before the investigation team for interrogation, on June 27, Monday.

In the bail conditions, it is also mentioned that the producer should not intimidate the survivor and her family or contact them. Vijay Babu is also not allowed to leave Kerala, and if he has been issued a fresh passport, he should surrender the same. The investigation team, on the other hand, is planning to kickstart the interrogation at 9 AM on June 27, Monday.

If the actor-producer gets arrested by the investigation team, he shall be released on bail after executing a bond of Rs. 5 Lakh, along with two sureties of the same amount. The court had granted Vijay Babu interim protection from arrest on May 31, this year. Since then, it has been extended from time to time.

In his petition, Vijay Babu has alleged the rape case has been filed against him to blackmail him. It has also been mentioned that the survivor, who had played the female lead in one of his recent films, used to call and message him at odd hours. In his plea, the actor-producer has also alleged that it is a "trend" of making sexual allegations against anybody, to tarnish their image.

To the unversed, the young actress lodged a complaint against Vijay Babu on April 22, this year. Later, she had detailed the sexual and physical abuse she allegedly suffered from the producer, in a Facebook post. Vijay Babu immediately denied the allegations on a Facebook live, during which he disclosed the identity of the survivor. A separate FIR has been filed against him for the same.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.