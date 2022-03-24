Vinayakan Lands In Trouble, Says He Has No Idea What Me Too Movement Is

Renowned Malayalam actor Vinayakan has landed himself in trouble after his tasteless remark on the #MeToo Movement, a social campaign against sexual abuse and harassment where survivors publicize allegations. Apparently, during the promotion of his now released film Oruthee, the Kerala State Film awardee had shared that he was not aware of #MeToo's meaning. Besides, he counter-questioned the reporters at the event asking what #MeToo was, which many unfortunately failed to answer.

Coming from an industry that has been leading the movement for a long time now, his remark on its unawareness came as a surprise to many. Shockingly, while responding to the query on the #MeToo movement, Vinayakan also admitted that he has had physical relationships with as many as ten women.

Confirming if he is on the same page as the reporters, he said, "What is #MeToo? I have no idea. Is it up to the woman? I have asked ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask them if that is what #MeeToo means. No woman has come to me and asked me for physical intimacy." (sic)

He also added that he would not hesitate to question men who have been pretending to be gentlemen. Well, Vinayakan's statements have not gone down well with a section of celebrities and social media users, who have been slamming the actor through Instagram and Facebook posts.

Notably, in 2019, the actor was arrested and granted bail for allegedly verbally abusing a woman over the phone when she invited him to an event in Kerala.

Well, in the same interaction, Vinayakan was even seen slamming fan associations stating that they are useless and have no control over a film's success or failure.

