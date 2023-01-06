Dulquer Salmaan And The Entire Malayalam Film Industry Mourn Art Director Sunil Babu's Death!

The sudden death of Sunil Babu, who was working as a production designer for Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, has left the film crew in a state of sadness.

Dulquer Salman posts from his official Instagram account, "Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can't come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly."

you leave a void in many lives , my dear friend Sunil babu , Production Designer

God Bless Rest in peace

Actor Vijay's Varisu is releasing on January 11. While the recently released trailer of the film received a huge response, the release work of the film is currently going on in full swing. Meanwhile, the sudden death of Sunil Babu, who was working as a production designer in Varisu, has left the film crew in a state of sadness.

Sad news #Varisu production designer #SunilBabu (50) passes away due to a cardiac arrest in Kochi. #SunilBabu a former associate of Sabu Cyril had worked as production designer in many big films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu & Hindi. #RIPSunilBabu

Sunil Babu has worked as an art director and production designer in the film industry. He was 50 years old and had a sudden heart attack yesterday. Sunil Babu, who was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam and was undergoing treatment, died at 11 midnight yesterday. Many celebrities from the film world are condoling his death.

Shocked…still processing; dear friend, well known Production Designer/Art Director Sunil Babu no more… Sunil was the production designer for our latest film #DahiniTheWitch directed by

Coming from Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Sunil Babu has worked in various language films like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. After completing his college studies in Mysuru, he stepped into cinema as an assistant to famous art director Sabu Cyril. Sunil Babu has also worked as art director in more than 100 films.

Deeply saddened to hear that #SunilBabu is no more... In your art, we will meet you again!



Heartfelt condolences to his family.

Sunil Babu has also won the Kerala Government Award for Best Art Director for Anandabhatram directed by renowned cinematographer Santhosh Sivan. He has a wife named Prema and a daughter named Arya Saraswati. Sunil Babu's last film was Vijay's Successor. His death before the release of the film has left the film crew in deep grief.