Kalyani Priyadarshan's Brother Siddharth Priyadarshan Marries Merlin; Pictures Go Viral On The Internet!

Ace
director
Priyadarshan
and
his
divorced
wife
Lissy's
son,
actress
Kalyani
Priyadarshan's
brother,
Siddharth
got
married
in
Chennai
on
February
3.
The
event
in
which
he
wed
his
beloved
partner
Merlin
was
an
intimate
affair
with
only
close
friends
and
important
family
members
in
attendance.
Siddharth
Priyadarshan
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Siddharth
is
born
as
a
younger
child
to
Priyadarshan
and
Lissy
in
1995.
Although
nothing
much
of
his
professional
life
was
known,
the
youngster
got
married
to
Merlin,
an
American
citizen,
and
a
Visual
Effects
Producer,
at
a
traditional
Kerala-style
wedding.
The
pictures
from
the
simple
and
stunning
wedding
surfaced
online
after
some
enthusiastic
attendees
posted
them
on
their
social
media
handles
congratulating
the
couple.
In
the
pictures
that
are
going
viral
on
the
net,
Priyadarshan
and
Lissy
were
seen
performing
traditional
wedding
rituals
for
their
son
while
the
groom's
sister
looked
on.
The
happy
family
posed
for
a
set
of
pictures
during
the
ceremony,
which
radiated
joy
and
warmth.
Lissy
and
Priyadarshan's
divorce
was
a
sensation
back
in
the
year
2016.
The
couple
fell
in
love
and
got
married
in
1990
and
lived
together
for
about
25
years
before
parting
ways.
Meanwhile,
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
who
scored
massive
success
in
the
form
of
Hridayam
in
2022,
also
acted
in
Bro
Daddy
and
Thallumaala.
She
will
next
be
seen
in
Sesham
Mikeil
Fathima,
in
which
she
is
portraying
the
character
of
Fathima.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 11:08 [IST]