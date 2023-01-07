Liked Dulquer Salmaan’s Tie-dye Tee? Hold Your Breath If You Want To Know Its Price!

Dulquer
Salmaan
is
undeniabely
one
of
the
top
south
stars
and
he
has
increased
his
horizon
in
Bollywood,
too,
with
the
release
of
his
recent
movies,
Sita
Ramam
and
Chup:
The
Revenge
of
an
Artist.
If
anyone
needs
fashion
inspiration,
just
one
scroll
through
his
Instagram
page
will
give
anyone
enough
fashion
goals
no
matter
what
the
occasion
is.
Recently,
the
Kurup
actor
was
spotted
in
a
tie-dye
tee,
which
passed
the
fashion
police's
eyes.
If
you
are
inspired
by
the
tee
and
want
to
buy
the
same
one,
it
is
very
much
available
for
anyone
to
buy
as
it
is
not
an
exclusive
clothing.
But
wait
until
you
hear
the
price
of
it!
The
tee,
which
comes
from
the
luxury
brand
Arrow
costs
a
whopping
Rs.
87,465!
Now
one
may
think
of
the
other
things
that
can
be
done
with
that
kind
of
money!
But
when
it
comes
to
fashion
and
high-end
brands,
affordability
is
out
of
question.
Well,
that's
enough
about
Dulquer's
Tee.
Now,
on
the
work
front,
the
actor
has
had
a
busy
year
in
2022
and
it
looks
like
the
same
will
follow
in
2023,
too.
He
has
a
movie
titled
King
Of
Kotha,
which
is
a
Malayalam
film.
It
is
directed
by
Dulquer's
childhood
friend
Abhilash
Joshiy.
The
film's
release
date
is
expected
to
be
announced
soon.
The
film
has
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
as
the
co-lead.
He
also
has
a
web
series
titled
Guns
and
Gulaabs,
which
will
be
released
on
the
OTT
giant
Netflix.
Its
release
date
is
also
yet
to
be
announced.
