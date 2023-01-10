Malayalam Actress Molly Kannamaly Critical On Ventilator Support; Family Seeks Financial Help

Senior Malayalam actress Molly Kannamaly is on a critical health condition, according to her family's statement. The actress reportedly collapsed at her home before three days and suffering a heart attack. Now, she is on a ventilator support and is unable to breath without it. She is presently receiving treatment in Gautham Hospital in Fort Kochi.

Speaking of her condition, her son Jolly said, "The doctors said her condition is serious. She finds it difficult to breathe when there is no oxygen support. For her treatment, we are spending more than Rs. 7000 for ICU alone. Another Rs. 5000 is being spent everyday for her medicines." Jolly further added, "With what we had in hand and from what we could borrow, we have manged so far for the treatment. Now we are looking for financial help for her further treatment."

To note, Molly has been receiving treatment for her heart-related ailments for the past few years. She has also suffered two heart attacks. Earlier in an interview, Molly had said that she has been receiving financial help from megastar Mammootty for her treatments.

Molly suffered her first cardiac arrest in 2019 while rehearsing for a stage show in Kerala's Kayamkulam town in. Her heart valve was reportedly damaged during that time.

Seeking medical help back then from her fans and celebrities, Molly said, "I am unable to go out. I have been staying here for the last 5 years. Doctors have persuaded me to undergo a surgery. I have no money."

We hope that she finds the help she needs and recovers quickly.

Last year, Molly made the headlines when she bagged a role in the English movie titled Tomorrow, filmed by an Australian team. She landed the role when she was taking a break from the shooting of the movie Colony.