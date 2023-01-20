Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mammootty's Movie Opens To Brilliant Reviews!

Veteran
actor
Mammootty's
latest
comedy-drama
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakkam
was
released
all
over
Kerala
and
a
few
parts
of
the
world
on
January
19
to
a
wide
positive
word
of
mouth.
The
movie
is
raving
reviews
for
the
story,
performance,
and
treatment
by
director
Lijo
Jose
Pellissery.
Written
by
S
Hareesh,
the
movie
stars
Ramya
Suvi,
Ramya
Pandian,
and
others
in
lead
roles.
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakkam
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
a
Malayali
guy
named
Jameson,
who
is
on
a
pilgrimage
to
Velankanni,
Tamil
Nadu
with
a
bus
full
of
tourists
from
Kerala.
On
the
return,
they
get
down
to
have
lunch
and
laze
around
for
a
bit.
This
is
when
Jameson
startles
the
group
of
travelers
he
is
with,
by
speaking
in
Tamil
and
behaving
like
a
local
man
named
Sundaram.
Why
did
Jameson
behave
like
Sundaram?
what
happened
to
him?
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
On
the
opening
day
of
the
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakkam,
Mammootty's
movie
is
said
to
have
earned
somewhere
between
Ras
2
Crore
and
Rs
4
Crore.
The
real
and
appropriate
figures
are
yet
to
be
updated.
The
movie
stars
Ashokan,
Ramya
Suvi,
T
Suresh
Babu,
Kainakary
Thankaraj,
Chethan
Jayalal,
Ashwath
Ashokkumar,
Rajesh
Sharma,
Gireesh
Perincheeri,
Geethi
Sangeetha,
Yama
Gilgamesh,
Kottayam
Ramesh,
Bitto
Davis,
Hariprashanth
Varma,
Balan
Parakkal,
Poo
Ramu,
Thennavan,
Prashanth
Murali,
and
Pramod
Shetty
among
others
in
important
characters.
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakkam
is
produced
by
Mammootty
and
Lijo
Jose
Pellissery
under
the
Mammootty
Kampany
and
Amen
Movie
Monastery
banners.
Wayfarer
Films
distributed
the
movie
all
over
Kerala.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Theni
Eswar
and
Deepu
S
Joseph
edited
the
movie.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 8:00 [IST]