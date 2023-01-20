Mammootty's Reaction After Allu Aravind Offered Him A Villain's Role Opposite Pawan Kalyan Will SURPRISE You!
Mammootty,
the
veteran
superstar
of
the
Malayalam
film
industry
is
one
of
the
busiest
actors
to
date.
Irrespective
of
age
and
trends,
the
actor
continues
to
do
films
that
enthrall
the
fans.
His
latest,
Nanpakal
Nerathu
Mayakkam,
co-produced
by
himself
and
the
film's
director
Lijo
Jose
Pellissery,
hit
the
screens
on
January
19
to
positive
reviews.
Mammootty
&
Allu
Aravind
Ace
Tollywood
producer
and
father
of
Iconic
star
Allu
Arjun,
Aravind,
once
recollected
his
memory
of
meeting
and
offering
a
role
to
Mammootty.
Mammuukka's
response
was
shocking
and
it
made
headlines
now.
In
the
year
2019,
when
Mammootty's
Mamangam
was
released,
as
part
of
the
trailer
launch
event,
Allu
Aravind
recollected
his
meeting
with
Mammootty.
He
said,
"I
offered
Mammootty
an
antagonist's
role
which
was
powerful,
against
Pawan
Kalyan
in
an
interesting
project.
Mammootty
countered
Aravind
by
rejecting
it."
According
to
Aravind's
words
as
quoted
by
Zeenews
India,
Mammootty
was
upset
about
the
same
and
questioned,
"Will
you
offer
the
same
powerful
role
of
the
antagonist
to
Chiranjeevi?
Will
he
be
comfortable
accepting
it?" A
shocked
Aravind
then
realized
that
he
did
a
mistake
by
offering
such
a
villainous
role
to
a
megastar
like
Mammootty.
Meanwhile,
Allu
Aravind
is
expanding
his
production
ventures
by
producing
films
under
GA
2
production
banner
and
is
concentrating
on
AHA
Video,
the
first
regional
OTT.
Mammootty,
who
is
enjoying
the
success
of
his
latest
film
has
several
projects
in
the
pipeline,
on
the
other
hand.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 14:59 [IST]