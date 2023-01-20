Mammootty's Reaction After Allu Aravind Offered Him A Villain's Role Opposite Pawan Kalyan Will SURPRISE You!

Ace Tollywood producer and father of Iconic star Allu Arjun, Aravind, once recollected his memory of meeting and offering a role to Mammootty. Mammuukka's response was shocking and it made headlines now.

Mammootty, the veteran superstar of the Malayalam film industry is one of the busiest actors to date. Irrespective of age and trends, the actor continues to do films that enthrall the fans. His latest, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, co-produced by himself and the film's director Lijo Jose Pellissery, hit the screens on January 19 to positive reviews.

Mammootty & Allu Aravind Photo Credit: Gallery

In the year 2019, when Mammootty's Mamangam was released, as part of the trailer launch event, Allu Aravind recollected his meeting with Mammootty. He said, "I offered Mammootty an antagonist's role which was powerful, against Pawan Kalyan in an interesting project. Mammootty countered Aravind by rejecting it."

According to Aravind's words as quoted by Zeenews India, Mammootty was upset about the same and questioned, "Will you offer the same powerful role of the antagonist to Chiranjeevi? Will he be comfortable accepting it?" A shocked Aravind then realized that he did a mistake by offering such a villainous role to a megastar like Mammootty.

Meanwhile, Allu Aravind is expanding his production ventures by producing films under GA 2 production banner and is concentrating on AHA Video, the first regional OTT. Mammootty, who is enjoying the success of his latest film has several projects in the pipeline, on the other hand.