Tovino Thomas, MS Dhoni Twin In Black Outfits As They Meet Each Other; Actor Has THIS To Say About MSD

Malayalam
star
Tovino
Thomas
is
one
of
the
actors
who
has
never
missed
to
give
his
fans
and
followers
fashion
goals
whenever
he
shares
photos
on
social
media.
The
actor,
who
has
a
busy
schedule
has
never
missed
a
chance
to
keep
in
touch
with
his
fans
and
followers
on
social
media.
In
his
recent
post,
Tovino
Thomas
shared
a
photo
with
former
India
captain
MS
Dhoni
and
heaped
praises
on
the
cricketer.
In
the
photo,
the
duo
can
be
seen
twinning
in
black
and
they
can
be
seen
flashing
their
infectious
smiles
while
posing
for
the
photo.
Sharing
it,
Tovino
Thomas
wrote
on
Instagram,
"Time
spent
"cool".
Har
a
great
experience
spending
time
with
captain
cool.
That
very
persona
we
have
seen
on
screen
-
cool,
composed
and
spontaneous
brilliance
is
the
man
himself
in
person.
We
had
great
conversations
and
there
was
this
typical
ease
in
which
he
would
say
the
most
thoughtful
things.
I
feel
truly
fortunate
to
have
had
this
opportunity;
a
great
role
model
for
all.
Wishing
more
glitter
to
your
illustrious
journey." Fans
took
to
the
comments
section
and
shared
their
delight
to
see
them
together.
On
the
work
front,
Tovino
Thomas
had
several
releases
in
2022
and
it
looks
like
Minnal
Murali
actor
will
have
a
busy
year
in
2023,
too.
His
lineup
of
movies
include
2018,
Neelavelicham,
Identity,
Ajayante
Randam
Moshanam.
It
is
expected
that
he
will
play
a
role
in
the
sequel
of
Lucifer
titled
L2:
Empuran.
Though
his
onboarding
is
not
yet
officially
announced,
his
extended
cameo
role
in
Lucifer
was
much
loved
by
fans.
Directed
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
L2
is
led
by
Mohanlal.
The
first
part
also
starred
Manju
Warrier
as
the
co-lead.
It
was
recently
revealed
that
the
team
has
started
with
the
pre-production
process.
Let
us
wait
for
the
makers
to
announce
more
updates.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 17:50 [IST]