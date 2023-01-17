Within 3 Years Of Marriage, Malayalam Actress Bhamaa & Husband Heading For Divorce? Here's What We Know

Bhamaa started the clothing brand 'Vasuki'. Pictures of a ceremony related to this also surfaced on Instagram. Bhamaa's husband was also absent from the function which was attended by actors Abu Salim and Riyaz Khan.

Bhamaa and businessman Arun got married in 2020.

Actress Bhamaaa is an actress who made her acting debut in Malayalam film industry through the film Nivedyam. Bhamaa also entered into acting during the era of Malayalam cinema, when Shaleena Sundari was at the top. Later Bhamaa did not focus only on Malayalam, but acted in other languages as well.

After marriage, Bhamaa stayed away from acting. After their daughter Gauri was born, Bhamaa took care of the baby and became a family woman. Recently, the actress stepped into the business sector. Meanwhile, Bhamaa Arun's pictures have been removed from her official Instagram and Facebook pages.

Arun has been absent from Bhamaa's posts for some time. During this time Bhamaa also received Dubai Golden Visa. Even in this situation, Bhamaa did not post a single picture with Arun.

Bhamaa started the clothing brand 'Vasuki'. Pictures of a ceremony related to this also surfaced on Instagram. Bhamaa's husband was also absent from this function which was attended by actors Abu Salim, Riyaz Khan and director Nadirsha.

Bhamaa's pictures with her daughter Gauri are still available on the page. Bhamaa has described herself as Gauri's mother on Instagram. Although her husband's name was previously added to her own name in the private account, Arun's name has been removed there as well.

A few days ago, Bhamaa had removed pictures with Arun's presence, including photos of her daughter's first birthday. There was still a picture left of the wedding ceremony. It has also been removed now. So some Malayalam social media pages have started asking what happened in Bhamaa's family life.

In such a situation, Bhamaa recently posted pictures of herself with actress and friend Meera Nandan during her visit to Dubai. Nothing is confirmed about her divorce as she hasn't yet reacted.