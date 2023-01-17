Within 3 Years Of Marriage, Malayalam Actress Bhamaa & Husband Heading For Divorce? Here's What We Know

Bhamaa
and
businessman
Arun
got
married
in
2020.
Actress
Bhamaaa
is
an
actress
who
made
her
acting
debut
in
Malayalam
film
industry
through
the
film
Nivedyam.
Bhamaa
also
entered
into
acting
during
the
era
of
Malayalam
cinema,
when
Shaleena
Sundari
was
at
the
top.
Later
Bhamaa
did
not
focus
only
on
Malayalam,
but
acted
in
other
languages
as
well.
After
marriage,
Bhamaa
stayed
away
from
acting.
After
their
daughter
Gauri
was
born,
Bhamaa
took
care
of
the
baby
and
became
a
family
woman.
Recently,
the
actress
stepped
into
the
business
sector.
Meanwhile,
Bhamaa
Arun's
pictures
have
been
removed
from
her
official
Instagram
and
Facebook
pages.
Arun
has
been
absent
from
Bhamaa's
posts
for
some
time.
During
this
time
Bhamaa
also
received
Dubai
Golden
Visa.
Even
in
this
situation,
Bhamaa
did
not
post
a
single
picture
with
Arun.
Bhamaa
started
the
clothing
brand
'Vasuki'.
Pictures
of
a
ceremony
related
to
this
also
surfaced
on
Instagram.
Bhamaa's
husband
was
also
absent
from
this
function
which
was
attended
by
actors
Abu
Salim,
Riyaz
Khan
and
director
Nadirsha.
Bhamaa's
pictures
with
her
daughter
Gauri
are
still
available
on
the
page.
Bhamaa
has
described
herself
as
Gauri's
mother
on
Instagram.
Although
her
husband's
name
was
previously
added
to
her
own
name
in
the
private
account,
Arun's
name
has
been
removed
there
as
well.
A
few
days
ago,
Bhamaa
had
removed
pictures
with
Arun's
presence,
including
photos
of
her
daughter's
first
birthday.
There
was
still
a
picture
left
of
the
wedding
ceremony.
It
has
also
been
removed
now.
So
some
Malayalam
social
media
pages
have
started
asking
what
happened
in
Bhamaa's
family
life.
In
such
a
situation,
Bhamaa
recently
posted
pictures
of
herself
with
actress
and
friend
Meera
Nandan
during
her
visit
to
Dubai.
Nothing
is
confirmed
about
her
divorce
as
she
hasn't
yet
reacted.