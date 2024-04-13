Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Drama Continues Solid Run

Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
17
Prediction:
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
latest
biographical
drama,
a
survival
thriller
based
on
the
book
'Aadujeevitham'
by
Benyamin,
was
directed
by
Blessy,
titled
'The
Goat
Life,'
the
movie
hit
the
screens
amid
expectations
on
March
28.
In
the
movie,
the
actor
played
the
role
of
Najeeb
Muhammed,
who
left
Kerala
for
Saudi
Arabia
in
search
of
a
job.
Aadujeevitham
won
the
appreciation
of
the
moviegoers
and
the
critics,
along
with
the
fans
of
the
actor
who
couldn't
stop
raving
about
his
dedication
and
conviction
in
playing
the
character
of
Najeeb
Muhammed.
They
are
expecting
a
National
Award
for
the
talented
filmmaker
and
actor.
Aadujeevitham
Premise
The
movie
was
directed
by
Blessy,
who
decided
to
make
a
movie
on
the
successful
book
written
by
Benyamin
about
Najeeb.
The
book's
name
is
'Aadujeevitham.'
The
movie
which
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Muhammad
was
released
in
major
five
languages
including
Hindi.
Aadujeevitham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Aadujeevitham
aka
The
GOAT
Life
(All
India)
in
all
languages,
below.
Day
1:
Rs
7.6
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
6.25
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
7.75
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
8.7
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
5.4
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
4.4
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
3.75
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
3.15
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
2.7
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
3.9
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
4.95
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
1.9
Crore
Day
13:
Rs
2.05
Crore
Day
14:
Rs
3.65
Crore
Day
15:
Rs
2
Crore
Day
16:
Rs
1.65
Crore
Day
17:
Rs
0.13
Crore
(estimates)
Total
17
Days
Collection:
Rs
69.93
Crore
(approximately)
Aadujeevitham
Cast
Amala
Paul
played
the
film's
female
lead,
the
character
of
Sainu.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
played
the
role
of
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
In
addition,
there
are
many
actors
including
Rik
Aby,
Shobha
Mohan,
Robin
Das,
Giovanni
V.
Guisti,
Ajesh
Babu,
Tlaib
Al
Balushi,
Akef
Najem,
and
Nazer
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aadujeevitham
Crew
Written
for
the
screen
by
Blessy
based
on
the
book
Adujeevitham
by
Benyamin,
The
GOAT
Life
was
funded
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sunil
K.S.
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor.