Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Drama Continues Solid Run

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest biographical drama, a survival thriller based on the book 'Aadujeevitham' by Benyamin, was directed by Blessy, titled 'The Goat Life,' the movie hit the screens amid expectations on March 28. In the movie, the actor played the role of Najeeb Muhammed, who left Kerala for Saudi Arabia in search of a job.

Aadujeevitham won the appreciation of the moviegoers and the critics, along with the fans of the actor who couldn't stop raving about his dedication and conviction in playing the character of Najeeb Muhammed. They are expecting a National Award for the talented filmmaker and actor.

Aadujeevitham Premise

The movie was directed by Blessy, who decided to make a movie on the successful book written by Benyamin about Najeeb. The book's name is 'Aadujeevitham.' The movie which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Muhammad was released in major five languages including Hindi.

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Aadujeevitham aka The GOAT Life (All India) in all languages, below.

Day 1: Rs 7.6 Crore

Day 2: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 7.75 Crore

Day 4: Rs 8.7 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 7: Rs 3.75 Crore

Day 8: Rs 3.15 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.7 Crore

Day 10: Rs 3.9 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.95 Crore

Day 12: Rs 1.9 Crore

Day 13: Rs 2.05 Crore

Day 14: Rs 3.65 Crore

Day 15: Rs 2 Crore

Day 16: Rs 1.65 Crore

Day 17: Rs 0.13 Crore (estimates)

Total 17 Days Collection: Rs 69.93 Crore (approximately)

Aadujeevitham Cast

Amala Paul played the film's female lead, the character of Sainu. Jimmy Jean-Louis played the role of Ibrahim Khadiri. In addition, there are many actors including Rik Aby, Shobha Mohan, Robin Das, Giovanni V. Guisti, Ajesh Babu, Tlaib Al Balushi, Akef Najem, and Nazer among others in key roles.

Aadujeevitham Crew

Written for the screen by Blessy based on the book Adujeevitham by Benyamin, The GOAT Life was funded by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media banners. The movie's cinematography was handled by Sunil K.S. and A. Sreekar Prasad worked as the editor.