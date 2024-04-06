Aadujeevitham Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Survival Drama Is Fastest Rs 100 Crore; To Surpass Manjummel

Photo Credit:

Aadujeevitham Is Prithviraj Sukumaran's Fastest Rs 100 Crore: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest survival drama titled 'Aadujeevitham' aka 'The GOAT Life,' hit the screens on March 28 worldwide in five languages to widespread acclaim. The movie is a reel-life adaptation of the real-life story of a migrant worker named Najeeb Muhammad, who endured a near-death experience for two years in Saudi Arabia.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played Najeeb in Aadujeevitham poured his life and heart out to the character and is now rightly winning praise for the same, which he deserves. Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham is also setting the box office on fire with its records.

Aadujeevitham Premise

The movie was directed by Blessy, who decided to make a movie on the successful book written by Benyamin about Najeeb. The book's name is 'Aadujeevitham.' The movie which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Muhammad was released in major five languages including Hindi.

Aadujeevitham Is Fastest Rs 100 Crore Film; To Suprass Manjummel Boys?

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie is reportedly the fastest film made in Malayalam to achieve the Rs 100 Crore mark and the movie is expected to perform steadily at the box office this week as well. If the momentum continues, the movie might as well take over the highest-grosser Manjummel Boys, predict the fans and trade experts. The movie made Rs 100 Crore within 9 days of its theatrical release. Manjummel Boys took 12 days to cross the Rs 100 Crore mark.

Aadujeevitham aka The GOAT Life also achieved the following records- Prithviraj Sukumaran's first Rs 100 Crore film, Mollywood's 6th Rs 100 Crore film, and Mollywood's 3rd Rs 100 Crore film in 2024.

Aadujeevitham Cast

Amala Paul played the film's female lead, the character of Sainu. Jimmy Jean-Louis played the role of Ibrahim Khadiri. In addition, there are many actors including Rik Aby, Shobha Mohan, Robin Das, Giovanni V. Guisti, Ajesh Babu, Tlaib Al Balushi, Akef Najem, and Nazer among others in key roles.

Aadujeevitham Crew

Written for the screen by Blessy based on the book Adujeevitham by Benyamin, The GOAT Life was funded by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media banners. The movie's cinematography was handled by Sunil K.S. and A. Sreekar Prasad worked as the editor.