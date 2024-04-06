Aadujeevitham Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Survival Drama Is Fastest Rs 100 Crore; To Surpass Manjummel

Aadujeevitham
Is
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
Fastest
Rs
100
Crore:
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
latest
survival
drama
titled
'Aadujeevitham'
aka
'The
GOAT
Life,'
hit
the
screens
on
March
28
worldwide
in
five
languages
to
widespread
acclaim.
The
movie
is
a
reel-life
adaptation
of
the
real-life
story
of
a
migrant
worker
named
Najeeb
Muhammad,
who
endured
a
near-death
experience
for
two
years
in
Saudi
Arabia.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
played
Najeeb
in
Aadujeevitham
poured
his
life
and
heart
out
to
the
character
and
is
now
rightly
winning
praise
for
the
same,
which
he
deserves.
Directed
by
Blessy,
Aadujeevitham
is
also
setting
the
box
office
on
fire
with
its
records.
Aadujeevitham
Premise
The
movie
was
directed
by
Blessy,
who
decided
to
make
a
movie
on
the
successful
book
written
by
Benyamin
about
Najeeb.
The
book's
name
is
'Aadujeevitham.'
The
movie
which
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Muhammad
was
released
in
major
five
languages
including
Hindi.
Aadujeevitham
Is
Fastest
Rs
100
Crore
Film;
To
Suprass
Manjummel
Boys?
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
movie
is
reportedly
the
fastest
film
made
in
Malayalam
to
achieve
the
Rs
100
Crore
mark
and
the
movie
is
expected
to
perform
steadily
at
the
box
office
this
week
as
well.
If
the
momentum
continues,
the
movie
might
as
well
take
over
the
highest-grosser
Manjummel
Boys,
predict
the
fans
and
trade
experts.
The
movie
made
Rs
100
Crore
within
9
days
of
its
theatrical
release.
Manjummel
Boys
took
12
days
to
cross
the
Rs
100
Crore
mark.
Aadujeevitham
aka
The
GOAT
Life
also
achieved
the
following
records-
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
first
Rs
100
Crore
film,
Mollywood's
6th
Rs
100
Crore
film,
and
Mollywood's
3rd
Rs
100
Crore
film
in
2024.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
Amala
Paul
played
the
film's
female
lead,
the
character
of
Sainu.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
played
the
role
of
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
In
addition,
there
are
many
actors
including
Rik
Aby,
Shobha
Mohan,
Robin
Das,
Giovanni
V.
Guisti,
Ajesh
Babu,
Tlaib
Al
Balushi,
Akef
Najem,
and
Nazer
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aadujeevitham
Crew
Written
for
the
screen
by
Blessy
based
on
the
book
Adujeevitham
by
Benyamin,
The
GOAT
Life
was
funded
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sunil
K.S.
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor.