Aadujeevitham: DYK Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For Three Days; Drank Vodka For Nude Scene & Lifted In A Chair

Photo Credit:

Prithviraj Fasted For Three Days & Consumed Vodka For A Nude Shot: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest survival drama titled 'Aadujeevitham' aka 'The GOAT Life,' hit the screens on March 28 worldwide in five languages. The movie is about the plight of a migrant worker named Najeeb Muhammad, who endured a near-death experience for two years in Saudi Arabia. Portrayed to the T by none other than Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie directed by Blessy is winning massive acclaim and appreciation after its release. The box office numbers for Aadujeevitham are also encouraging.

Aadujeevitham Premise

The movie was directed by Blessy, who decided to make a movie on the successful book written by Benyamin about Najeeb. The book's name is 'Aadujeevitham.' The movie which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Muhammad was released in major five languages including Hindi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Extreme Transformation

Going by the film's promotional posters and the teaser which was followed up with a riveting theatrical trailer, Aadujeevitham is definitely a special and rare film for Prithviraj Sukumaran, who gave his all and beyond to play the part. His hard work is visible throughout every frame and his emotions in showcasing the plight of Najeeb Mohammed were palpable. Needless to say, the epic actor-producer-director went on a strict and determined makeover which included extreme food control along with shabby makeup and costume.

Photo Credit:

Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For Three Days & Had Only Vodka

After the film's success, the cinematographer of Aadujeevitham aka The GOAT Life, Sunil K.S.'s comments about Prithviraj Sukumaran's dedication to the perfect shot, are now going viral. According to a popular entertainment portal 123 Telugu, Sunil was quoted saying that Prithviraj Sukumaran went on a strict three-day fasting and only drank water on the previous day of the shoot where they had to shoot a naked scene. In addition, on the day of the shooting, the actor consumed only 30 ml of Vodka to drain the remaining water from his body.

Reportedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran was carried to the spot in a chair and was helped by the crew to stand up for the shot. All his hard work is paying off and we might as well think about the actor winning a National Award for his spellbinding performance.

Aadujeevitham Cast

Amala Paul played the film's female lead, the character of Sainu. Jimmy Jean-Louis played the role of Ibrahim Khadiri. In addition, there are many actors including Rik Aby, Shobha Mohan, Robin Das, Giovanni V. Guisti, Ajesh Babu, Tlaib Al Balushi, Akef Najem, and Nazer among others in key roles.

Aadujeevitham Crew

Written for the screen by Blessy based on the book Adujeevitham by Benyamin, The GOAT Life was funded by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media banners. The movie's cinematography was handled by Sunil K.S. and A. Sreekar Prasad worked as the editor.