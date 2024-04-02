Aadujeevitham: DYK Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For Three Days; Drank Vodka For Nude Scene & Lifted In A Chair

Prithviraj
The
movie
was
directed
by
Blessy,
who
decided
to
make
a
movie
on
the
successful
book
written
by
Benyamin
about
Najeeb.
The
book's
name
is
'Aadujeevitham.'
The
movie
which
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Muhammad
was
released
in
major
five
languages
including
Hindi.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
Extreme
Transformation
Going
by
the
film's
promotional
posters
and
the
teaser
which
was
followed
up
with
a
riveting
theatrical
trailer,
Aadujeevitham
is
definitely
a
special
and
rare
film
for
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
gave
his
all
and
beyond
to
play
the
part.
His
hard
work
is
visible
throughout
every
frame
and
his
emotions
in
showcasing
the
plight
of
Najeeb
Mohammed
were
palpable.
Needless
to
say,
the
epic
actor-producer-director
went
on
a
strict
and
determined
makeover
which
included
extreme
food
control
along
with
shabby
makeup
and
costume.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
Fasted
For
Three
Days
&
Had
Only
Vodka
After
the
film's
success,
the
cinematographer
of
Aadujeevitham
aka
The
GOAT
Life,
Sunil
K.S.'s
comments
about
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
dedication
to
the
perfect
shot,
are
now
going
viral.
According
to
a
popular
entertainment
portal
123
Telugu,
Sunil
was
quoted
saying
that
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
went
on
a
strict
three-day
fasting
and
only
drank
water
on
the
previous
day
of
the
shoot
where
they
had
to
shoot
a
naked
scene.
In
addition,
on
the
day
of
the
shooting,
the
actor
consumed
only
30
ml
of
Vodka
to
drain
the
remaining
water
from
his
body.
Reportedly,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
was
carried
to
the
spot
in
a
chair
and
was
helped
by
the
crew
to
stand
up
for
the
shot.
All
his
hard
work
is
paying
off
and
we
might
as
well
think
about
the
actor
winning
a
National
Award
for
his
spellbinding
performance.
Aadujeevitham
Cast
Amala
Paul
played
the
film's
female
lead,
the
character
of
Sainu.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
played
the
role
of
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
In
addition,
there
are
many
actors
including
Rik
Aby,
Shobha
Mohan,
Robin
Das,
Giovanni
V.
Guisti,
Ajesh
Babu,
Tlaib
Al
Balushi,
Akef
Najem,
and
Nazer
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aadujeevitham
Crew
Written
for
the
screen
by
Blessy
based
on
the
book
Adujeevitham
by
Benyamin,
The
GOAT
Life
was
funded
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sunil
K.S.
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor.