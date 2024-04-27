Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction: FaFaa's Action Comedy Drama Is In No Mood To Slow Down

Three
teenage
students
reach
Bengaluru
to
pursue
Engineering
and
join
a
college.
They
get
involved
in
an
ugly
scuffle
with
seniors
at
the
college,
who
rag
them
brutally.
They
then
meet
and
gel
with
a
local
gangster
named
Ranga.
Things
begin
to
change.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Aavesham
hit
the
screens
amid
high
expectations
and
the
movie
is
going
to
become
another
feather
in
the
cap
of
Malayalam
highest-grossers,
going
by
its
box
office
performance.
The
movie
is
sure
going
to
spin
some
big
bucks
and
the
opening
weekend
now
is
a
game
changer.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
prediction
of
Aavesham
below.
Day
1:
Rs
3.65
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.35
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
4.25
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
4.75
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.75
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
3.75
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
3.55
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
3.4
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
3.7
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
4.55
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
5.15
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
3
Crore
Day
13:
Rs
2.8
Crore
Day
14:
Rs
2.55
Crore
Day
15:
Rs
2.7
Crore
Day
16:
Rs
3.17
Crore
Day
17:
Rs
0.51
Crore
Total
17
Days
Collection:
Rs
58.58
Crore
(Approximately)
Aavesham
Cast
The
movie
stars
Fahadh
Faasil,
Sajin
Gopu,
Hipzster,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Roshan
Shanavas,
Midhutty,
Mithun
Jai
Shankar,
Siju
Sunny,
and
Ashish
Vidyarthi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aavesham
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
movie
is
funded
by
Nazriya
Nazim
and
Anwar
Rasheed
under
their
banners.
Sameer
Thahir
cranked
the
camera
and
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vivek
Harshan
worked
as
the
film's
editor.