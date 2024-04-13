Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Dark-Comedy Poised For A Remarkable Weekend

Photo Credit:

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Aavesham is the latest dark-comedy action thriller written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, starring the epic Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The movie was released amid sky-high expectations on April 11 and is now raving positive reviews from the fans, film buffs, and the critics alike.

For director Jithu Madhavan, Romancham turned his fate forever and after the film's release, the viewers and fans of Fahadh Faasil aka Fafaa were sent into a tizzy by the director Jithu Madhavan who delivered a remarkable film with impeccable skills of Fahadh Faasil stealing the show, once again.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenage students reach Bengaluru to pursue Engineering and join a college. They get involved in an ugly scuffle with seniors at the college, who rag them brutally. They then meet and gel with a local gangster named Ranga. Things begin to change.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction

Aavesham hit the screens amid high expectations and the movie is going to become another feather in the cap of Malayalam highest-grossers, going by its box office performance. The movie is sure going to spin some big bucks and the opening weekend now is a game changer. Check out the day-wise box office collection prediction of Aavesham below.

Day 1: Rs 3.65 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3 Crore

Day 3: Rs 0.24 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 6.89 Crore (Approximately)

Aavesham Cast

The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mansoor Ali Khan, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Mithun Jai Shankar, Siju Sunny, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others in key roles.

Aavesham Crew

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie is funded by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under their banners. Sameer Thahir cranked the camera and Sushin Shyam composed the film's entire background score and music. Vivek Harshan worked as the film's editor.