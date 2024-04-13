Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Dark-Comedy Poised For A Remarkable Weekend

Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction:
Aavesham
is
the
latest
dark-comedy
action
thriller
written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
starring
the
epic
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead.
The
movie
was
released
amid
sky-high
expectations
on
April
11
and
is
now
raving
positive
reviews
from
the
fans,
film
buffs,
and
the
critics
alike.
For
director
Jithu
Madhavan,
Romancham
turned
his
fate
forever
and
after
the
film's
release,
the
viewers
and
fans
of
Fahadh
Faasil
aka
Fafaa
were
sent
into
a
tizzy
by
the
director
Jithu
Madhavan
who
delivered
a
remarkable
film
with
impeccable
skills
of
Fahadh
Faasil
stealing
the
show,
once
again.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
teenage
students
reach
Bengaluru
to
pursue
Engineering
and
join
a
college.
They
get
involved
in
an
ugly
scuffle
with
seniors
at
the
college,
who
rag
them
brutally.
They
then
meet
and
gel
with
a
local
gangster
named
Ranga.
Things
begin
to
change.
Aavesham
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Aavesham
hit
the
screens
amid
high
expectations
and
the
movie
is
going
to
become
another
feather
in
the
cap
of
Malayalam
highest-grossers,
going
by
its
box
office
performance.
The
movie
is
sure
going
to
spin
some
big
bucks
and
the
opening
weekend
now
is
a
game
changer.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
prediction
of
Aavesham
below.
Day
1:
Rs
3.65
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
0.24
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
6.89
Crore
(Approximately)
Aavesham
Cast
The
movie
stars
Fahadh
Faasil,
Sajin
Gopu,
Hipzster,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Roshan
Shanavas,
Midhutty,
Mithun
Jai
Shankar,
Siju
Sunny,
and
Ashish
Vidyarthi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aavesham
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
movie
is
funded
by
Nazriya
Nazim
and
Anwar
Rasheed
under
their
banners.
Sameer
Thahir
cranked
the
camera
and
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vivek
Harshan
worked
as
the
film's
editor.