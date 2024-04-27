Aavesham OTT Release Date & Time: Fahadh Faasil & Jithu Madhavan's Comedy-Actioner Ready For OTT Debut; Deets

Aavesham
is
the
latest
comedy-action
drama
written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan
featuring
the
epic
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead.
The
movie,
which
was
released
amid
decent
expectations,
is
now
a
force
at
the
box
office,
keeping
up
with
the
box
office
bonanza
that
Mollywood
is
enjoying
back-to-back.
Aavesham
was
released
in
Malayalam
on
April
11
and
is
continuing
to
run
super
solid
at
the
box
office
with
raving
positive
reviews.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
teenage
students
reach
Bengaluru
to
pursue
Engineering
and
join
a
college.
They
get
involved
in
an
ugly
scuffle
with
seniors
at
the
college,
who
rag
them
brutally.
They
then
meet
and
gel
with
a
local
gangster
named
Ranga.
Things
begin
to
change.
Aavesham
OTT
Release
Date
Update
After
the
movie
received
a
hit
talk
and
is
performing
well
at
the
ticket
counters,
Amazon
Prime
Video
came
forward
to
buy
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
Fahadh
Faasil's
film.
The
movie
will
start
streaming
on
the
OTT
platform
after
its
successful
theatrical
run.
Going
by
the
latest
update,
the
movie
might
likely
hit
the
streaming
platform
on
May
17.
Aavesham
Cast
The
movie
stars
Fahadh
Faasil,
Sajin
Gopu,
Hipzster,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Roshan
Shanavas,
Midhutty,
Mithun
Jai
Shankar,
Siju
Sunny,
and
Ashish
Vidyarthi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aavesham
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
movie
is
funded
by
Nazriya
Nazim
and
Anwar
Rasheed
under
their
banners.
Sameer
Thahir
cranked
the
camera
and
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vivek
Harshan
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 13:04 [IST]