Aavesham OTT Release Date & Time: Fahadh Faasil & Jithu Madhavan's Comedy-Actioner Ready For OTT Debut; Deets

Aavesham OTT Release Date On Prime Video Out?

Aavesham is the latest comedy-action drama written and directed by Jithu Madhavan featuring the epic Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The movie, which was released amid decent expectations, is now a force at the box office, keeping up with the box office bonanza that Mollywood is enjoying back-to-back.

Aavesham was released in Malayalam on April 11 and is continuing to run super solid at the box office with raving positive reviews.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenage students reach Bengaluru to pursue Engineering and join a college. They get involved in an ugly scuffle with seniors at the college, who rag them brutally. They then meet and gel with a local gangster named Ranga. Things begin to change.

Aavesham OTT Release Date Update

After the movie received a hit talk and is performing well at the ticket counters, Amazon Prime Video came forward to buy the digital streaming rights of Fahadh Faasil's film. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform after its successful theatrical run. Going by the latest update, the movie might likely hit the streaming platform on May 17.

Aavesham Cast

The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mansoor Ali Khan, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Mithun Jai Shankar, Siju Sunny, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others in key roles.

Aavesham Crew

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie is funded by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under their banners. Sameer Thahir cranked the camera and Sushin Shyam composed the film's entire background score and music. Vivek Harshan worked as the film's editor.