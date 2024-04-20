Aavesham OTT Rights: Fahadh Faasil's Latest Action Comedy By Jithu Madhavan Closes A Crazy Deal

Aavesham
OTT
Rights
Sold:
Aavesham
is
the
latest
action
comedy-drama
written
and
directed
by
'Romancham'
fame
Jithu
Madhavan,
and
produced
by
Nazriya
Nazim
and
Anwar
Rasheed.
The
movie,
which
was
released
worldwide
in
Malayalam
on
April
11.
Upon
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
earned
positive
reviews
from
the
critics,
FaFaa's
fans,
and
movie
lovers.
Fahadh
Faasil
excelled
as
an
actor
once
again,
treating
his
fans
to
a
remarkable
role
as
Ranga,
a
gangster.
Aavesham
Synopsis
Three
teenage
students
reach
Bengaluru
to
pursue
Engineering
and
join
a
college.
They
get
involved
in
an
ugly
scuffle
with
seniors
at
the
college,
who
rag
them
brutally.
They
then
meet
and
gel
with
a
local
gangster
named
Ranga.
Things
begin
to
change.
Aavesham
OTT
Rights
Sold
Fahadh
Faasil's
film
recently
closed
its
OTT
deal
with
none
other
than
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
OTT
giant
is
known
to
invest
in
Fahadh
Faasil's
films
and
the
actor
became
more
popular
all
over
the
country
and
abroad
for
his
films
on
Prime
Video,
watched
by
people
all
over
during
the
COVID-19-induced
pandemic.
Similarly,
Prime
Video
reportedly
bought
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
Aavesham
movie
for
a
decent
figure.
Post
the
movie's
theatrical
run,
Jithu
Madhavan's
film
will
stream
on
Prime
Video
on
an
announced
date.
Aavesham
Cast
The
movie
stars
Fahadh
Faasil
as
Ranjith
Gangadharan
aka
Ranga,
Sajin
Gopu
as
Amban,
Hipzster
as
Ajaz
aka
Aju,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
as
Reddy,
Roshan
Shanavas
as
Shanthan,
Midhutty
as
Kutty,
Mithun
Jai
Shankar
as
Bibi,
Siju
Sunny,
and
Ashish
Vidyarthi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aavesham
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Jithu
Madhavan,
the
movie
is
funded
by
Nazriya
Nazim
and
Anwar
Rasheed
under
their
banners
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Friends,
and
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainments.
Sameer
Thahir
cranked
the
camera
and
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vivek
Harshan
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 16:15 [IST]