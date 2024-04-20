Aavesham OTT Rights: Fahadh Faasil's Latest Action Comedy By Jithu Madhavan Closes A Crazy Deal

Photo Credit:

Aavesham OTT Rights Sold: Aavesham is the latest action comedy-drama written and directed by 'Romancham' fame Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. The movie, which was released worldwide in Malayalam on April 11. Upon its theatrical release, the movie earned positive reviews from the critics, FaFaa's fans, and movie lovers. Fahadh Faasil excelled as an actor once again, treating his fans to a remarkable role as Ranga, a gangster.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenage students reach Bengaluru to pursue Engineering and join a college. They get involved in an ugly scuffle with seniors at the college, who rag them brutally. They then meet and gel with a local gangster named Ranga. Things begin to change.

Aavesham OTT Rights Sold

Fahadh Faasil's film recently closed its OTT deal with none other than Amazon Prime Video. The OTT giant is known to invest in Fahadh Faasil's films and the actor became more popular all over the country and abroad for his films on Prime Video, watched by people all over during the COVID-19-induced pandemic.

Similarly, Prime Video reportedly bought the digital streaming rights to Aavesham movie for a decent figure. Post the movie's theatrical run, Jithu Madhavan's film will stream on Prime Video on an announced date.

Aavesham Cast

The movie stars Fahadh Faasil as Ranjith Gangadharan aka Ranga, Sajin Gopu as Amban, Hipzster as Ajaz aka Aju, Mansoor Ali Khan as Reddy, Roshan Shanavas as Shanthan, Midhutty as Kutty, Mithun Jai Shankar as Bibi, Siju Sunny, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others in key roles.

Aavesham Crew

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie is funded by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under their banners Fahadh Faasil and Friends, and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Sameer Thahir cranked the camera and Sushin Shyam composed the film's entire background score and music. Vivek Harshan worked as the film's editor.