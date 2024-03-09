Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Jayaram-Mammootty's Psychological Thriller

Abraham
Ozler
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
On
Disney
Plus
Hotstar:Abraham
Ozler
is
one
of
the
most
successful
films
that
made
a
killing
at
the
box
office
in
Malayalam
film
industry.
Featuring
Jayaram
in
the
titular
role
as
the
protagonist,
Abraham
Ozler
is
a
psychological
thriller
written
and
directed
by
Midhun
Manuel
Thomas.
The
movie
hit
the
screens
to
highly
positive
response
and
critical
acclaim
on
January
11.
Abraham
Ozler
Synopsis
The
movie
follows
the
life
of
IPS
Abraham
Ozler,
who
works
as
an
ACP
in
Trichur.
On
one
unfateful
night,
while
he
was
away
at
work,
his
wife
and
daughter
were
murdered.
The
enraged
and
disturbed
cop
then
goes
on
a
hunt
to
track
down
the
killer.
Abraham
Ozler
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed
The
popular
OTT
giant,
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
which
is
a
front-runner
for
super
good
Malayalam
films,
secured
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
this
latest
thriller,
which
earned
over
Rs
40.5
Crore
at
the
box
office
after
its
release
during
Pongal
on
January
11.
The
movie
will
now
start
streaming
on
the
OTT
platform
from
March
20,
an
official
poster
revealed.
The
movie
will
be
available
in
various
languages
and
sub-titles.
Abraham
Ozler
Cast
The
movie
stars
Jayaram
as
ACP
Abraham
Ozler
IPS,
Anaswara
Rajan
as
Suja
Jayadev,
Arjun
Ashokan
as
Vineeth,
Anoop
Menon
as
Dr
Satheesh
Madhavan,
Saiju
Kurup
as
Krishnadas,
Arya
Salim
as
SI
Divya
Sreedharan,
Senthil
Krishna,
Jagadish,
Kumarakom
Raghunath,
Dileesh
Pothan,
Sai
Kumar,
Harikrishnan,
Assim
Jamal,
Sreeram
Ramachandran,
Bobam
Alummoodan,
Prasanth
Alexander,
and
Maala
Parvathi
among
others
played
notable
roles
in
this
psychological
medical
crime
thriller.
Abraham
Ozler
Crew
Written
by
Randheer
Krishnan
and
directed
by
Midhun
Manuel
Thomas,
the
movie
was
a
production
venture
of
Irshad
M.
Hassan
and
Midhun
Manuel
Thomas,
who
funded
the
movie
under
the
Nerambokku
and
Manual
Movie
Makers
banners.
Theni
Eswar
and
Shameer
Muhammed
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
editor,
respectively.
Midhun
Mukundan
composed
the
entire
background
score
and
music
for
Abraham
Ozler.