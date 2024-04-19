Anchakkallakokkan Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Within Hours Of Its OTT Release

Photo Credit:

Anchakkallakokkan Full Movie Leaked Online After OTT Release: Anchakkallakokkan is the latest Western-style period crime drama written by Vikil Venu and directed by Ullas Chemban. The movie hit the screens on March 15 amid low-key buzz and didn't sustain at the box office notably.

Starring Chemban Vinod Jose, who also produced the movie, the movie is the story set in 1986 around the murder of a landlord on election day. The movie earned mixed reviews upon its theatrical release and many critics opined that the movie failed to leave an impact. The movie reportedly earned about Rs 5.39 Crore at the box office after its release.

Anchakkallakokkan Synopsis

After the murder of a landlord on election day, a special team lead by cop Nadavaramban was convened to track the killer and his motive for the murder.

Anchakkallakokkan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After the celebrated theatrical release, Anchakkallakokkan movie hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 19. As soon as it hit the digital streaming platform, the movie fell prey to the rampant piracy mafia. These illegal websites copied the entire content of the film and made it available online in the form of links. These links to Anchakkallakokkan movie are being shared on several social media platforms which will enable the user to watch the movie and download it for free.

Anchakkallakokkan Cast

The movie stars Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manikandan R. Achari, Sreejith Ravi, and Senthil Krishna among others in key roles.

Anchakkallakokkan Crew

Bankrolled by Chemban Vinod Jose, the movie Anchakkallakokkan was written by Vikil Venu and directed by Ullas Chemban. Armo cranked the camera and Rohit V.S. Variyath worked as the editor. Manikandan Ayyappa composed the film's entire background score and music.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.