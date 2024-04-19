Anchakkallakokkan Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Within Hours Of Its OTT Release

Anchakkallakokkan
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
After
OTT
Release:
Anchakkallakokkan
is
the
latest
Western-style
period
crime
drama
written
by
Vikil
Venu
and
directed
by
Ullas
Chemban.
The
movie
hit
the
screens
on
March
15
amid
low-key
buzz
and
didn't
sustain
at
the
box
office
notably.
Starring
Chemban
Vinod
Jose,
who
also
produced
the
movie,
the
movie
is
the
story
set
in
1986
around
the
murder
of
a
landlord
on
election
day.
The
movie
earned
mixed
reviews
upon
its
theatrical
release
and
many
critics
opined
that
the
movie
failed
to
leave
an
impact.
The
movie
reportedly
earned
about
Rs
5.39
Crore
at
the
box
office
after
its
release.
Anchakkallakokkan
Synopsis
After
the
murder
of
a
landlord
on
election
day,
a
special
team
lead
by
cop
Nadavaramban
was
convened
to
track
the
killer
and
his
motive
for
the
murder.
Anchakkallakokkan
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
For
Free
Download
After
the
celebrated
theatrical
release,
Anchakkallakokkan
movie
hit
the
OTT
platform
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
April
19.
As
soon
as
it
hit
the
digital
streaming
platform,
the
movie
fell
prey
to
the
rampant
piracy
mafia.
These
illegal
websites
copied
the
entire
content
of
the
film
and
made
it
available
online
in
the
form
of
links.
These
links
to
Anchakkallakokkan
movie
are
being
shared
on
several
social
media
platforms
which
will
enable
the
user
to
watch
the
movie
and
download
it
for
free.
Anchakkallakokkan
Cast
The
movie
stars
Lukman
Avaran,
Chemban
Vinod
Jose,
Manikandan
R.
Achari,
Sreejith
Ravi,
and
Senthil
Krishna
among
others
in
key
roles.
Anchakkallakokkan
Crew
Bankrolled
by
Chemban
Vinod
Jose,
the
movie
Anchakkallakokkan
was
written
by
Vikil
Venu
and
directed
by
Ullas
Chemban.
Armo
cranked
the
camera
and
Rohit
V.S.
Variyath
worked
as
the
editor.
Manikandan
Ayyappa
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.