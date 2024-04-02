Aparna Das And Deepak Parambol To Tie The Knot This April; All About Their Love Story, Wedding Date & Venue

Aparna
Das
and
Deepak
Parambol
Marriage
On
April
24:
Manjummel
Boys
fame
Deepak
Parambol
and
Njan
Prakashan
fame
Aparna
Das
are
the
new
love
birds
of
Mollywood,
who
are
ready
to
enter
the
next
chapter
of
their
lives.
The
actors
decided
to
get
married
to
each
other
in
the
presence
of
their
family,
relatives,
and
friends
this
April.
Congratulations
are
pouring
in
for
this
young
pair
after
their
wedding
news
broke
out.
Reportedly,
Aparna
Das
and
Deepak
Parambol
have
been
seeing
each
other
for
some
time
now
and
the
duo
will
walk
down
the
aisle
on
April
24
in
Vadakanchery.
Aparna
made
her
acting
debut
with
Njan
Prakashan
in
2018
and
made
her
lead
actress
debut
in
Manoharam.
She
then
appeared
in
Beast,
Priyan
Ottathilanu,
Dada,
Aadikeshava,
and
Secret
Home.
Her
upcoming
film
is
Anand
Sreebala.
Aparna
was
born
to
Malayali
parents
in
Muscat,
Oman
in
1995.
She
worked
as
an
accountant
for
a
brief
period
after
her
post-graduation
and
subsequent
modeling
career
that
led
to
her
acting
debut.
Deepak
Parambol
is
a
35-year-old
and
he
made
his
acting
debut
in
2010
with
Malarvaadi
Arts
Club,
directed
by
Vineeth
Sreenivasan.
After
making
an
impressive
debut,
he
went
on
to
star
in
several
notable
films
including
the
Malayalam
industry's
highest-grossing
film
Manjummel
Boys.
His
other
works
include
'Thattathin
Marayathu,'
'Thira,'
'D
Company,'
'Kunjiramayanam,'
Ore
Mukham,'
'The
Great
Father,'
'Kasaragold,'
'Christopher,'
and
'Kannur
Squad,'
etc.
Deepak
Parambol's
upcoming
films
include
Jananam
1947
Pranayam
Thudarunnu
and
Varshangalkku
Shesham.