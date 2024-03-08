Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Confirmed Contestants To Where To Watch; Check Out All Details About Mohanlal’s Show

After
the
success
of
five
seasons,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
is
coming
up
with
the
sixth
season
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
hosted
by
superstar
Mohanlal
and
the
promos
have
got
the
fans
excited.
The
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
is
going
on
air
on
March
10
and
fans
have
high
expectations
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Interestingly,
there
have
been
endless
speculations
about
the
theme
of
the
show
and
the
contestants
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Besides
there
are
reports
that
Bigg
Boss
will
also
be
opening
gates
for
commoners
this
week
as
week
making
it
a
tough
competition
between
the
celebs
and
commoners.
As
it
is
just
2
days
left
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
premiere,
here's
everything
to
know
about
the
show.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Contestants
Several
celebs
have
been
rumoured
to
be
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
including
Saranya
Anand,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Rishi
Kumar,
Sijo
John,
Bineesh
Bastin,
Radhika
Nair,
etc.
Besides,
the
makers
have
also
introduced
two
commoners
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana
as
contestants
recently
When
&
Where
To
Watch
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
premiered
on
March
10
from
7
PM
and
will
be
aired
on
Asia
Net.
The
popular
reality
show
will
premiere
at
9:30
PM
on
week
days
and
at
9
PM
during
the
weekend.
It
will
also
be
premiered
on
OTT
at
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
also
be
having
a
LIVE
streaming.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Theme
According
to
media
reports,
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
breaking
the
conventional
style
of
the
show
and
will
be
pushing
the
contestants
out
of
their
respective
comfort
zones.
This
isn't
all.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
also
coming
up
with
the
tagline
Onnu
Maati
Pidichalo
which
tranlates
to
to
'Shall
I
try
something
different?'
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2024, 19:24 [IST]