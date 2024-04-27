Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: After Pooja & Sibin’s Exit; Mohanlal’s Show To Have A Major Twist?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
No
Elimination:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
in
the
seventh
week
and
it
has
managed
to
win
millions
of
hearts
with
its
interesting
twists
and
controversies.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show
left
everyone
intrigued
after
12
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination.
After
all,
this
is
the
first
time
that
12
contestants
were
nominated
in
this
season
making
it
an
intense
fight
to
survive.
For
the
uninitiated,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
As
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
left
everyone
shocked
after
one
of
the
nominated
contestants
walked
out
of
the
show
midway.
We
are
talking
about
DJ
Sibin
who
entered
the
show
as
a
wild
card
contestant.
It
was
reported
that
DJ
Sibin
chose
to
quit
the
show
owing
to
mental
health
condition
and
his
exit
turned
out
to
be
a
game
changer.
Interestingly,
Sibin
is
the
second
wild
card
contestant
to
quit
the
show.
Earlier,
Pooja
Krishna,
also
a
wild
card
contestant,
had
also
walked
out
of
the
show
owing
to
back
issues.
With
two
contestants
quitting
the
show,
there
are
reports
that
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
might
not
have
an
elimination
this
week.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
in
the
game
lately
after
Sijo
John
made
a
comeback
in
the
house.
To
note,
Sijo
John
had
left
the
house
for
a
medical
reason
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
got
injured
in
an
ugly
fight
with
Asi
Rocky
during
which
the
latter
had
punched
him.
As
a
result,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
his
teeth
and
had
to
leave
the
house
for
a
surgery.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 12:26 [IST]