Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Norah, Suresh Or Rocky; Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 1?

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The new season of the popular reality show has become home to 19 contestants and has been coming up with new twists almost every day. After the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, the show saw its first nomination wherein eight contestants were nominated for the first elimination of the season.

To note, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination including Saranya Anand, Norah Muskaan, Sijo John, Ansiba Hassan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Suresh Menon and Rocky. While the nominations have left everyone brimming with an opinion, the audience seems to be leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant. As everyone has been voting in large numbers Sijo John has received the maximum support so far.

According to the voting trends, Norah, Suresh and Rocky are in the danger zone so far. In fact, the trends suggest that Suresh has received the least votes and is likely to become the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

It will be interesting to see if the trends will change by the end of the day. To note, the voting lines will be closed tonight and the elimination results will be announced soon.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has come up with several surprises for the audience and the contestants this time. In fact, the BB house has also been categorised into four different rooms. While Fire Room will have a minimalist design, the Black & White room will have a monochromatic elegance. The Cards Room will be exuding a mystifying vibe and will be having a larger than life playing cards on the walls. On the other hand, Vintage Room is a luxurious treat with velvet paneled beds, a cozy fireplace and other amenities