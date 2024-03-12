Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Norah, Suresh Or Rocky; Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 1?

Mohanlal's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
The
new
season
of
the
popular
reality
show
has
become
home
to
19
contestants
and
has
been
coming
up
with
new
twists
almost
every
day.
After
the
grand
premiere
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
the
show
saw
its
first
nomination
wherein
eight
contestants
were
nominated
for
the
first
elimination
of
the
season.
To
note,
eight
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
including
Saranya
Anand,
Norah
Muskaan,
Sijo
John,
Ansiba
Hassan,
Jinto,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Suresh
Menon
and
Rocky.
While
the
nominations
have
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
the
audience
seems
to
be
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
support
their
favourite
contestant.
As
everyone
has
been
voting
in
large
numbers
Sijo
John
has
received
the
maximum
support
so
far.
According
to
the
voting
trends,
Norah,
Suresh
and
Rocky
are
in
the
danger
zone
so
far.
In
fact,
the
trends
suggest
that
Suresh
has
received
the
least
votes
and
is
likely
to
become
the
first
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
trends
will
change
by
the
end
of
the
day.
To
note,
the
voting
lines
will
be
closed
tonight
and
the
elimination
results
will
be
announced
soon.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
come
up
with
several
surprises
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants
this
time.
In
fact,
the
BB
house
has
also
been
categorised
into
four
different
rooms.
While
Fire
Room
will
have
a
minimalist
design,
the
Black
&
White
room
will
have
a
monochromatic
elegance.
The
Cards
Room
will
be
exuding
a
mystifying
vibe
and
will
be
having
a
larger
than
life
playing
cards
on
the
walls.
On
the
other
hand,
Vintage
Room
is
a
luxurious
treat
with
velvet
paneled
beds,
a
cozy
fireplace
and
other
amenities
