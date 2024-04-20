Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Twist In This Week's Eviction? Saranya Or Sreerekha To Leave The House?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination:
Saranya
Or
Sreerekha
Out?
The
latest
weekend
of
the
hyped
and
loved
reality
show
on
Malayalam
television,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
season
6,
is
finally
here.
This
week's
elimination
is
going
to
be
crucial
as
it
could
change
the
course
of
the
reality
show,
where
anything
can
happen
at
any
time.
Since
its
inception
in
March,
the
season
has
been
packed
with
promising
contestants
and
is
laden
with
controversies
and
drama,
which
is
the
USP
of
the
show.
In
addition,
the
makers
of
the
show
have
sent
six
wild
card
entrants
inside
the
house,
all
at
once.
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Pooja
Krishna,
DJ
Sibin,
Sai
Krishna,
and
Nandana
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
house
a
couple
of
weeks
ago,
churning
out
more
drama.
Eliminated
Contestants
This
Week
Most
of
the
contestants
who
were
nominated
for
the
fifth
week's
eviction
program
were
in
the
nominations
for
the
sixth
week's
elimination
program
as
well.
Sreethu,
Sreerekha,
Saranya,
Rishi,
Norah,
Jinto,
Jaanmoni,
Ansiba,
and
Abhishek
Sreekumar
are
the
nominated
contestants.
Contestants
In
Danger
Zone
For
Week
Six
Jaanmoni,
Sreerekha,
and
Saranya
are
the
bottom
three
contestants
as
per
the
voting
meters
and
Jinto
surpassed
Abhishek
Sreekumar
by
earning
the
maximum
number
of
votes
so
far.
Jinto
and
Abhishek
Sreekumar
are
now
safe
from
this
week's
elimination,
understandably.
Eliminated
Contestants
To
Date
From
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
So
far,
while
Resmin
was
hospitalized
and
Sijo
walked
out
of
the
show,
Rocky
got
ejected.
Suresh,
Nishana,
Ratheesh,
and
Yamuna
were
eliminated.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Season
6
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
is
different
from
the
previous
seasons
and
there
are
four
different
rooms-
Fire
room,
Black
and
White
room,
Cards
room,
and
Vintage
Room.
Each
of
these
rooms
was
designed
with
special
attention
and
a
distinctive
design
and
colour
concept.
Depending
on
the
tasks
and
performances,
or
the
privileges,
the
Bigg
Boss
will
ask
the
contestants
to
make
use
of
these
amenities
or
to
sacrifice
them
accordingly.
The
episodes
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
are
available
to
stream
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
apart
from
the
Asianet
channel
where
it
goes
on
air
from
9
PM
on
weekends
and
9.30
PM
on
weekdays.