Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Twist In This Week's Eviction? Saranya Or Sreerekha To Leave The House?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Saranya Or Sreerekha Out? The latest weekend of the hyped and loved reality show on Malayalam television, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6, is finally here. This week's elimination is going to be crucial as it could change the course of the reality show, where anything can happen at any time.

Since its inception in March, the season has been packed with promising contestants and is laden with controversies and drama, which is the USP of the show. In addition, the makers of the show have sent six wild card entrants inside the house, all at once. Abhishek Jayadeep, Abhishek Sreekumar, Pooja Krishna, DJ Sibin, Sai Krishna, and Nandana entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 house a couple of weeks ago, churning out more drama.

Eliminated Contestants This Week

Most of the contestants who were nominated for the fifth week's eviction program were in the nominations for the sixth week's elimination program as well. Sreethu, Sreerekha, Saranya, Rishi, Norah, Jinto, Jaanmoni, Ansiba, and Abhishek Sreekumar are the nominated contestants.

Contestants In Danger Zone For Week Six

Jaanmoni, Sreerekha, and Saranya are the bottom three contestants as per the voting meters and Jinto surpassed Abhishek Sreekumar by earning the maximum number of votes so far. Jinto and Abhishek Sreekumar are now safe from this week's elimination, understandably.

Eliminated Contestants To Date From Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

So far, while Resmin was hospitalized and Sijo walked out of the show, Rocky got ejected. Suresh, Nishana, Ratheesh, and Yamuna were eliminated.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is different from the previous seasons and there are four different rooms- Fire room, Black and White room, Cards room, and Vintage Room. Each of these rooms was designed with special attention and a distinctive design and colour concept. Depending on the tasks and performances, or the privileges, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to make use of these amenities or to sacrifice them accordingly.

The episodes of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 are available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar apart from the Asianet channel where it goes on air from 9 PM on weekends and 9.30 PM on weekdays.