Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Ansiba or Yamuna Rani; THIS Contestant To Get Evicted Tonight?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Week 4: The weekend is here and all eyes are set on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. After all, it is the time superstar host Mohanlal graces the stage and gives a reality check to the contestants. In fact, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is all set to have another elimination this week and the fans are quite intrigued about who will be walking out the popular reality show this week after a no elimination in the third week.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed its first open nominations this week wherein 7 contestants were nominated including Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose and Jasmin Jaffar. On the other hand, Apsara was also nominated by the power team comprising of Arjun, Jinto and Reshmin. And while it has been a tough fight to survive, Rishi and Sreethu have been leading with maximum votes.

There were reports about Norah, Ansiba and Yamuna in the bottom three. While Norah received 8.5% votes, Ansiba managed to get 8.1% votes. However, it is Yamuna Rani who has received the least votes (5.1%) this week and is likely to get eliminated tonight. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made so far.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.