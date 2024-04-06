Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Ansiba or Yamuna Rani; THIS Contestant To Get Evicted Tonight?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination
Week
4:
The
weekend
is
here
and
all
eyes
are
set
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
After
all,
it
is
the
time
superstar
host
Mohanlal
graces
the
stage
and
gives
a
reality
check
to
the
contestants.
In
fact,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
all
set
to
have
another
elimination
this
week
and
the
fans
are
quite
intrigued
about
who
will
be
walking
out
the
popular
reality
show
this
week
after
a
no
elimination
in
the
third
week.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
its
first
open
nominations
this
week
wherein
7
contestants
were
nominated
including
Ansiba,
Rishi,
Norah,
Sreethu,
Yamuna
Rani,
Gabri
Jose
and
Jasmin
Jaffar.
On
the
other
hand,
Apsara
was
also
nominated
by
the
power
team
comprising
of
Arjun,
Jinto
and
Reshmin.
And
while
it
has
been
a
tough
fight
to
survive,
Rishi
and
Sreethu
have
been
leading
with
maximum
votes.
There
were
reports
about
Norah,
Ansiba
and
Yamuna
in
the
bottom
three.
While
Norah
received
8.5%
votes,
Ansiba
managed
to
get
8.1%
votes.
However,
it
is
Yamuna
Rani
who
has
received
the
least
votes
(5.1%)
this
week
and
is
likely
to
get
eliminated
tonight.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made
so
far.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 10:27 [IST]