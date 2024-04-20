Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Jaanmoni Gets Evicted From Mohanlal’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update Week 6: Mohanlal led Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been going hand in hadn with controversies and tiffs. The popular reality show witnessed a massive twist with the entry of six wild card contestants in the fifth week. To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna have participated in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

Their entry has certainly intensified the game and the first nomination post their wildcard's entries have got the tongues wagging. Interestingly, while week 5 of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 was a no elimination week, the nominations have been carried forward to weem 6.

For the uninitiated, nine contestants were nominated for elimination including Jinto, Jaanmoni, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreerekha, Saranya, Rishi, Sreethu, Ansiba and Norah. And while the fans are voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestant, Jinto has been leading with the majority of votes in his favour followed by Abhishek.

It is evident that Jinto and Abhishek are safe from elimination. On the other hand, Sreerekha, Saranya and Jaanmoni have been in danger zone. Among these, it was Jaanmoni who received the least number of votes from the audience. As a result, there are reports that Jaanmoni will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard.

To note, Jaanmoni has been making headlines lately for continuous tiffs in the house and even using curses for the fellow contestants. Even host Mohanlal had slammed Jaanmoni for the same.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing several ugly fights, the popular reality show has got on radar of the High Court lately. It is reported that a division bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and MA Abdul Hakhim has issued directive stating that the show has violated the broadcasting regulations and advisories set by the government especially with the physical fights on the show.

For the uninitiated, Sijo John and ASI Rocky got into an ugly fight wherein the latter had punched Sijo. The court observed that the "matter raises a serious concern" and directed the Union Government represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately address the violations of advisories if necessary by instructing the party respondents to "desist from telecasting such shows in the electronic media".