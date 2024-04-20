Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Jaanmoni Gets Evicted From Mohanlal’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination
Update
Week
6:
Mohanlal
led
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
going
hand
in
hadn
with
controversies
and
tiffs.
The
popular
reality
show
witnessed
a
massive
twist
with
the
entry
of
six
wild
card
contestants
in
the
fifth
week.
To
note,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Nandana
and
Sai
Krishna
have
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Their
entry
has
certainly
intensified
the
game
and
the
first
nomination
post
their
wildcard's
entries
have
got
the
tongues
wagging.
Interestingly,
while
week
5
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
was
a
no
elimination
week,
the
nominations
have
been
carried
forward
to
weem
6.
For
the
uninitiated,
nine
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
including
Jinto,
Jaanmoni,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreerekha,
Saranya,
Rishi,
Sreethu,
Ansiba
and
Norah.
And
while
the
fans
are
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestant,
Jinto
has
been
leading
with
the
majority
of
votes
in
his
favour
followed
by
Abhishek.
It
is
evident
that
Jinto
and
Abhishek
are
safe
from
elimination.
On
the
other
hand,
Sreerekha,
Saranya
and
Jaanmoni
have
been
in
danger
zone.
Among
these,
it
was
Jaanmoni
who
received
the
least
number
of
votes
from
the
audience.
As
a
result,
there
are
reports
that
Jaanmoni
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
yet
to
be
made
in
this
regard.
To
note,
Jaanmoni
has
been
making
headlines
lately
for
continuous
tiffs
in
the
house
and
even
using
curses
for
the
fellow
contestants.
Even
host
Mohanlal
had
slammed
Jaanmoni
for
the
same.
Meanwhile,
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
witnessing
several
ugly
fights,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
on
radar
of
the
High
Court
lately.
It
is
reported
that
a
division
bench
comprising
Justices
A
Muhamed
Mustaque
and
MA
Abdul
Hakhim
has
issued
directive
stating
that
the
show
has
violated
the
broadcasting
regulations
and
advisories
set
by
the
government
especially
with
the
physical
fights
on
the
show.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
John
and
ASI
Rocky
got
into
an
ugly
fight
wherein
the
latter
had
punched
Sijo.
The
court
observed
that
the
"matter
raises
a
serious
concern" and
directed
the
Union
Government
represented
by
the
Secretary
of
the
Ministry
of
Information
and
Broadcasting
to
immediately
address
the
violations
of
advisories
if
necessary
by
instructing
the
party
respondents
to
"desist
from
telecasting
such
shows
in
the
electronic
media".