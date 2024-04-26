Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Mohanlal’s Show To Have A Double Eviction In Week 7?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
7
Double
Elimination
Reports:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
7
has
been
full
of
surprises
which
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued.
Every
week
the
show
comes
with
a
new
twist
which
changes
the
equations
in
the
house.
While
the
popular
reality
show
saw
the
entry
of
six
wild
card
contestants
(including
Nandana,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
Sai
Krishna,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
DJ
Sibin
and
Pooja
Krishna),
the
week
7
has
taken
quite
an
intriguing
turn.
To
note,
12
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
for
the
first
time
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
The
nominated
contestants
included
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto,
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana.
And
while
the
audience
has
been
voting
in
large
numbers
DJ
Sibin
walked
out
of
the
show
midway.
Yes!
It
is
reported
that
Sibin
quit
the
show
owing
to
his
mental
health
condition.
While
his
exit
came
as
a
shock
for
everyone,
the
fight
to
survival
is
now
between
11
nominated
contestants.
As
the
voting
continues,
there
are
speculations
about
another
elimination
this
week.
Yes!
Looks
like
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
will
be
having
a
double
elimination
in
week
7
as
after
Sibin's
exit
another
contestant
will
be
eliminated
from
the
show
on
the
basis
of
the
audience's
vote.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
vote,
Jasmin
has
received
the
highest
votes
so
far.
However,
it
is
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Resmin
who
are
in
the
danger
zone
with
the
latter
receiving
the
least
number
of
votes.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
during
the
weekend.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
another
major
twist
in
the
game
lately
after
Sijo
John
made
a
comeback
in
the
house.
To
note,
Sijo
John
had
left
the
house
for
a
medical
reason
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
got
injured
in
an
ugly
fight
with
Asi
Rocky
during
which
the
latter
had
punched
him.
As
a
result,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
his
teeth
and
had
to
leave
the
house
for
a
surgery.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 20:59 [IST]