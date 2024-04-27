Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Who Will Get Eliminated From Mohanlal’s Show In Week 7?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never misses out on a chance to make the headlines. The popular reality show, which is in the seventh week, has been coming up with interesting twists and angles with every episode. Interestingly, the seventh week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 raised the eyebrows after 12 contestants were nominated for elimination making it an intense fight for survival/

To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana have been nominated for elimination. Ever since the nominations have been announced, there have been speculations about who will get eliminated in the seventh week of the show. While Jasmin has been leading with maximum votes in her favour, she is likely to be safe from eviction this week.

However, it is Abhishek Jayadeep and Resmin who are in danger zone and are struggling for votes. In fact, the voting trends suggest that Resmin has received the lowest votes and is likely to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week. While an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, she will become the last commoner to get evicted from the popular reality show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a massive twist lately after DJ Sibin, who was also among the nominated contestants, walked out of the show owing to mental health condition. This isn't all. Sijo John was also seen making a comeback in the house. To note, Sijo John had left the house for a medical reason a couple of weeks ago. For the uninitiated, Sijo had got injured in an ugly fight with Asi Rocky during which the latter had punched him. As a result, Sijo suffered an injury in his teeth and had to leave the house for a surgery.