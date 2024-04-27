Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Who Will Get Eliminated From Mohanlal’s Show In Week 7?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
never
misses
out
on
a
chance
to
make
the
headlines.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
is
in
the
seventh
week,
has
been
coming
up
with
interesting
twists
and
angles
with
every
episode.
Interestingly,
the
seventh
week
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
raised
the
eyebrows
after
12
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
making
it
an
intense
fight
for
survival/
To
note,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Arjun,
Jinto
Sibin,
Jasmin,
Apsara,
Norah,
Sai
Krishna,
Resmin,
Ansiba,
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Nandana
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
Ever
since
the
nominations
have
been
announced,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
get
eliminated
in
the
seventh
week
of
the
show.
While
Jasmin
has
been
leading
with
maximum
votes
in
her
favour,
she
is
likely
to
be
safe
from
eviction
this
week.
However,
it
is
Abhishek
Jayadeep
and
Resmin
who
are
in
danger
zone
and
are
struggling
for
votes.
In
fact,
the
voting
trends
suggest
that
Resmin
has
received
the
lowest
votes
and
is
likely
to
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
week.
While
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
she
will
become
the
last
commoner
to
get
evicted
from
the
popular
reality
show.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
massive
twist
lately
after
DJ
Sibin,
who
was
also
among
the
nominated
contestants,
walked
out
of
the
show
owing
to
mental
health
condition.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
John
was
also
seen
making
a
comeback
in
the
house.
To
note,
Sijo
John
had
left
the
house
for
a
medical
reason
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sijo
had
got
injured
in
an
ugly
fight
with
Asi
Rocky
during
which
the
latter
had
punched
him.
As
a
result,
Sijo
suffered
an
injury
in
his
teeth
and
had
to
leave
the
house
for
a
surgery.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 9:54 [IST]