Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Saranya or Jaanmooni; THIS Contestant Will Get Evicted From Show?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination
Update:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
creating
ripples
in
the
town
since
the
first
day.
Hosted
by
Mohanlal,
the
popular
reality
show
saw
a
major
twist
in
the
game.
We
are
talking
about
the
entry
of
wild
card
contestants
including
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
DJ
Sibin,
Pooja
Krishna,
Nandana
and
Sai
Krishna
who
have
been
bringing
in
the
new
flavours
in
the
show.
Recently,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
an
interesting
nomination
round
wherein
9
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
including
Jinto,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
Sreethu,
Rishi,
Ansiba,
Norah,
Saranya,
Sreerekha
and
Jaanmooni.
Needless
to
say,
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
to
save
their
favourite
contestants.
Interestingly,
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
who
is
one
of
the
wild
card
contestants,
have
managed
to
grab
a
massive
eyeballs
with
his
stint.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Vote,
Abhishek
is
likely
to
escape
elimination
as
he
has
received
the
maximum
number
of
votes
this
week.
On
the
other
hand,
Saranya
and
Jaanmooni
were
said
to
be
in
danger
zone
with
low
votes.
Reportedly,
Saranya
has
received
3.6%
votes
while
Jaanmooni
has
received
the
lowest
votes
(1.9%).
Given
the
voting
trends,
Jaanmooni
is
likely
to
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
this
weekend.
However,
an
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Earlier,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
As
of
now,
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
Sijo's
return
Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 0:20 [IST]