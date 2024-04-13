Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Saranya or Jaanmooni; THIS Contestant Will Get Evicted From Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town since the first day. Hosted by Mohanlal, the popular reality show saw a major twist in the game. We are talking about the entry of wild card contestants including Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna who have been bringing in the new flavours in the show.

Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed an interesting nomination round wherein 9 contestants were nominated for elimination including Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. Needless to say, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants. Interestingly, Abhishek Sreekumar, who is one of the wild card contestants, have managed to grab a massive eyeballs with his stint.

According to Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Abhishek is likely to escape elimination as he has received the maximum number of votes this week. On the other hand, Saranya and Jaanmooni were said to be in danger zone with low votes. Reportedly, Saranya has received 3.6% votes while Jaanmooni has received the lowest votes (1.9%). Given the voting trends, Jaanmooni is likely to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this weekend. However, an official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks. As of now, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sijo's return