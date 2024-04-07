Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction: Jinto & Gabri ELIMINATED From BB House But There’s A TWIST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Jinto & Gabri Elimination Truth: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been going hand in hand with controversies, tiffs and twists since the first day and this weekend ka vaar was no different. The popular reality show saw a massive twist recently wherein Yamuna Rani was eliminated from the show after receiving the least number of votes. While her elimination left everyone surprised, another two elimination from the show left everyone shocked.

During the recent Weekend Ka Var with superstar Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a major twist after Jinto and Gabri were ousted from the show. This happened owing to Jinto and Gabri violating the rules and being abusive attacking each other's family during an ugly fight on the show despite repetitive warnings. As the duo violated the rules, they were eliminated from the show.

Needless to say, Jinto and Gabri's elimination has their respective fans heartbroken. But did you know there is a twist to their elimination? According to media reports, Jinto and Gabri haven't been eliminated from the show. Instead, they have been sent to the secret home.

This is the second time contestants have been ousted from the show. Earlier, Asi Rocky was ousted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 for physically assaulting Sijo John. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a shocking incident wherein Asi Rocky physically assaulted Sijo John during an ugly fight. While Rocky was ousted post the shocking incident, Sijo had exit the BB house owing to his injury. It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery and sparked rumours about him quitting Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, Sijo made an appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately and shared his health update. He asserted four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food. This isn't all. Sijo has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is gearing up for another twist this weekend as 6 wildcard contestants are expected to enter the show and their entry will be changing the game.