Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction: Jinto & Gabri ELIMINATED From BB House But There’s A TWIST

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
going
hand
in
hand
with
controversies,
tiffs
and
twists
since
the
first
day
and
this
weekend
ka
vaar
was
no
different.
The
popular
reality
show
saw
a
massive
twist
recently
wherein
Yamuna
Rani
was
eliminated
from
the
show
after
receiving
the
least
number
of
votes.
While
her
elimination
left
everyone
surprised,
another
two
elimination
from
the
show
left
everyone
shocked.
During
the
recent
Weekend
Ka
Var
with
superstar
Mohanlal,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
saw
a
major
twist
after
Jinto
and
Gabri
were
ousted
from
the
show.
This
happened
owing
to
Jinto
and
Gabri
violating
the
rules
and
being
abusive
attacking
each
other's
family
during
an
ugly
fight
on
the
show
despite
repetitive
warnings.
As
the
duo
violated
the
rules,
they
were
eliminated
from
the
show.
Needless
to
say,
Jinto
and
Gabri's
elimination
has
their
respective
fans
heartbroken.
But
did
you
know
there
is
a
twist
to
their
elimination?
According
to
media
reports,
Jinto
and
Gabri
haven't
been
eliminated
from
the
show.
Instead,
they
have
been
sent
to
the
secret
home.
This
is
the
second
time
contestants
have
been
ousted
from
the
show.
Earlier,
Asi
Rocky
was
ousted
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
for
physically
assaulting
Sijo
John.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
shocking
incident
wherein
Asi
Rocky
physically
assaulted
Sijo
John
during
an
ugly
fight.
While
Rocky
was
ousted
post
the
shocking
incident,
Sijo
had
exit
the
BB
house
owing
to
his
injury.
It
was
reported
that
Sijo
had
to
undergo
a
surgery
and
sparked
rumours
about
him
quitting
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
However,
Sijo
made
an
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
lately
and
shared
his
health
update.
He
asserted
four
screws
have
been
installed
in
his
mouth
along
with
a
bandage
following
which
he
is
allowed
to
have
only
juice
and
takes
a
lot
of
time
to
eat
the
food.
This
isn't
all.
Sijo
has
dropped
hints
about
returning
to
the
popular
reality
show
post
recovery
which
might
take
two
weeks.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
gearing
up
for
another
twist
this
weekend
as
6
wildcard
contestants
are
expected
to
enter
the
show
and
their
entry
will
be
changing
the
game.
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 14:49 [IST]